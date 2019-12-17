BOE Report

New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Dec. 17 Facilities Engineer – Contract Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Dec. 17 Production Engineer – Contract Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Dec. 16 Engineer, Operations – Edmonton Ethane Extraction Plant AltaGas Edmonton
Dec. 16 Financial Analyst, Corporate Strategy, Portfolio Management TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 16 Senior Compliance Specialist TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 14 Project Manager TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 14 Pipeline Field Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 13 Good to Go Trucking / GPE Fluids seeking Class 1A Drivers Immediately Good to Go Trucking Kindersley
Dec. 13 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Dec. 13 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Dec. 13 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Dec. 13 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Dec. 13 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Dec. 13 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 13 CEMENT OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 12 Environmental Coordinator PetroChina Canada Calgary
Dec. 12 Maintenance Reliability Coordinator TC Energy Redwater
Dec. 12 Business Analyst, Damage Prevention & Pipe Integrity Management TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 12 Damage Prevention Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 11 Senior Advisor, Safety & Industrial Hygiene AltaGas Calgary
Dec. 11 Small Facility Oil & Gas Operator (short-term) Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 11 Administrative Assistant TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 11 Manager, Corporate Strategy TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 10 Global Contracts Manager TC Energy Calgary
OSY Rentals