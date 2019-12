Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs shrank from 153 to 149 since last week according to data from Baker Hughes.

Total drilling count was 149 at December 20. 88 rigs were drilling for oil; 61 for natural gas.

The drilling activity in Alberta increased, growing from 98 to 102 rigs. Saskatchewan’s drilling declined from 41 to 33 rigs.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.