New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Dec. 24
|WATER TRANSFER FIELD SUPERVISOR – (FJF)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Dec. 24
|LEAD HAND, WATER TRANSFER – (FJF)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Dec. 24
|SUPERHEATER OPERATOR – (GPF)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 24
|CONTAINMENT TECHNICIAN – (GPF)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 23
|Senior Engineer, Data Strategy
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 23
|Senior Pipe Integrity Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 20
|Lead Tech, Maintenance
|AltaGas
|Joffre
|Dec. 20
|Financial Analyst
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Dec. 20
|Temporary Technician, Accounts Payable
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Dec. 20
|Operator
|AltaGas
|Joffre
|Dec. 20
|Lead Gas Plant Operator
|Canlin Energy Corporation
|Edson
|Dec. 20
|Contract Production Revenue Accountant
|TORC Oil & Gas Ltd
|Calgary
|Dec. 19
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Dec. 19
|Senior Gas Plant Operator with 3rd or 2nd Class Power Engineering
|Roska DBO
|Various Locations
|Dec. 19
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 19
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 18
|Operator – Horizontal Drilling Pipeline Crossing (Remote)
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Dec. 18
|Operational Consultant – Horizontal Drilling – Pipeline Crossing
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Dec. 18
|Exploitation Engineer
|Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
|Calgary