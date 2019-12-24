BOE Report

New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Dec. 24 WATER TRANSFER FIELD SUPERVISOR – (FJF) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Dec. 24 LEAD HAND, WATER TRANSFER – (FJF) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Dec. 24 SUPERHEATER OPERATOR – (GPF) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 24 CONTAINMENT TECHNICIAN – (GPF) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 23 Senior Engineer, Data Strategy TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 23 Senior Pipe Integrity Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 20 Lead Tech, Maintenance AltaGas Joffre
Dec. 20 Financial Analyst AltaGas Calgary
Dec. 20 Temporary Technician, Accounts Payable AltaGas Calgary
Dec. 20 Operator AltaGas Joffre
Dec. 20 Lead Gas Plant Operator Canlin Energy Corporation Edson
Dec. 20 Contract Production Revenue Accountant TORC Oil & Gas Ltd Calgary
Dec. 19 Office Administrator Strike Group Whitecourt
Dec. 19 Senior Gas Plant Operator with 3rd or 2nd Class Power Engineering Roska DBO Various Locations
Dec. 19 Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 19 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 18 Operator – Horizontal Drilling Pipeline Crossing (Remote) Emergy Personnel Inc. Calgary
Dec. 18 Operational Consultant – Horizontal Drilling – Pipeline Crossing Emergy Personnel Inc. Calgary
Dec. 18 Exploitation Engineer Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Calgary
OSY Rentals