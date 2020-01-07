New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jan. 7
|Commissioning and Start-up Plant Operations Support
|Roska DBO
|Red Water
|Jan. 7
|JUNIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jan. 6
|Instrumentation Technician (Journeyman)
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jan. 6
|Information Technology Summer Student
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Jan. 6
|Information Systems (IS) Summer Student
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Jan. 3
|Maintenance Technician – Rotating Equipment – RIPET
|AltaGas
|Prince Rupert
|Jan. 3
|Controller
|Razor Energy Corp.
|Calgary
|Jan. 3
|Junior Engineer
|Lighthouse Liability Solutions Inc.
|Calgary
|Jan. 3
|Administrative Assistant
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 2
|HSE Administrator
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jan. 2
|Analyst, Commercial
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Jan. 2
|Electrical & Instrumentation Controls Technician
|TC Energy
|Manning