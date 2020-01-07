New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jan. 7 Commissioning and Start-up Plant Operations Support Roska DBO Red Water
Jan. 7 JUNIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Jan. 6 Instrumentation Technician (Journeyman) Strike Group Calgary
Jan. 6 Information Technology Summer Student ARC Resources Calgary
Jan. 6 Information Systems (IS) Summer Student ARC Resources Calgary
Jan. 3 Maintenance Technician – Rotating Equipment – RIPET AltaGas Prince Rupert
Jan. 3 Controller Razor Energy Corp. Calgary
Jan. 3 Junior Engineer Lighthouse Liability Solutions Inc. Calgary
Jan. 3 Administrative Assistant TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 2 HSE Administrator Strike Group Calgary
Jan. 2 Analyst, Commercial AltaGas Calgary
Jan. 2 Electrical & Instrumentation Controls Technician TC Energy Manning
