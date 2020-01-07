Tom Olsen, CEO and Managing Director of the Canadian Energy Centre to speak at the Calgary Petroleum Club.













The Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen is pleased to host Mr. Tom Olsen of the newly founded Canadian Energy Centre at the Calgary Petroleum Club, Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Join us at one of the first public appearances of Mr. Olsen, set to discuss the objectives of the Centre and the facts regarding Canada’s energy story.

Mr. Olsen is focused on improving Canadian energy industry perception and allowing Canada to take control of its energy story through promoting energy literacy, compiling data and research for investors, researchers and policy makers while a providing a swift response to energy misinformation.

He spent the last 28 years in the related fields of media, government, and government relations; working both as a journalist and as senior editor at daily newspapers in Calgary and Edmonton for 20 years.

Mr. Olsen then provided communications counsel and strategic advice to the Alberta Premier and Cabinet. He has been a regular TV and radio commentator on government policy and direction. Mr. Olsen has also provided media relations training to some of the largest organizations in Alberta, and has advised clients navigating the world of government policy development and decision-making.

Details:

Calgary Petroleum Club

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Doors: 5pm / Speaker: 6pm

Tickets: $35 Members / $65 Non-Members

Register: https://landman.ca/event/2120