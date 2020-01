XI Technologies: January 2020 Expiring Land Report – Are there opportunities for you?

Each week, XI Technologies scans its unique combination of enhanced industry data to provide trends and insights that have value for professionals doing business in the WCSB. If you’d like to receive our Wednesday Word to the Wise in your inbox, subscribe here.

XI Technologies looks at expiring land every month because it can provide useful business development intel for service companies and E&Ps alike. For service companies, expiring lands provide insight into where drilling activity is most likely to occur over the coming months, and who is behind it. For E&Ps, the expiring land report helps flag farm-in opportunities and/or land that may come available in your core area(s).

According to AssetBook data, these are the top 25 companies with expiring lands anywhere in the WCSB over the next 12 months. Read XI’s most recent blog to see the same data separated by province for Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, or Manitoba. You can find that blog through this link.

In addition to knowing the top 25 companies with lands nearing expiry, it may be useful to know the bonus amounts that were paid on those lands. AssetBook allows you to easily identify and rank expiring lands based on the size of bonuses paid. This will help you prioritize companies who have the most money on the line and therefore may be more open to farm-in or partnership opportunities.

Here are the top 25 companies with expiring lands broken down by province:

And here’s Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan broken down by bonus amounts paid on those expiring lands:

AssetBook allows you to search for expiring lands by province, by company, or by any geographic area. The results can be viewed in tabular format or displayed on a map to help with visualization.