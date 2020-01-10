











Natural Gas World presents Canadian Gas Dialogues 2020 with the support of the Canadian Gas Association (CGA), Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) and the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA), sponsored by Enbridge Inc. and with the BOE Report as its main Media Partner.

The Canadian Gas Dialogues conference is designed to bring together the spectrum of stakeholders in the natural gas community for the exchange and sharing of insight and viewpoints on how we can collectively move forward the position of the industry in local, national and global communities.

In 2019 more than 140 Canadian gas industry executives, consultants, managers and other stakeholders participated in Natural Gas World’s inaugural Canadian Gas Dialogues conference April 23 in Calgary. Structured around four panels, the conference explored major issues impacting the Canadian gas industry: public perception of the industry, domestic and export markets for its product, and regulatory forces that are reshaping how – and even if – the industry can move forward. And a luncheon panel explored what can arguably be characterized as the biggest success story in the Canadian gas industry since the nation–building TransCanada pipeline system was built in the 1950s: the decision by the LNG Canada partnership to commit to building its $40bn liquefaction terminal and pipeline on Canada’s west coast.

On April 1, 2020, the Canadian Gas Dialogues conference will once again gather the natural gas community for a full day of discussions around the following topics:

Plenaries:

– Environmental, Social and Governance Issues

– Managing Methane

– Growing New Markets

– Driving Innovation

Luncheon Armchair: Upstream, Midstream or Downstream, what is worrying you now?

Morning & Afternoon Parallel Sessions:

– Market Access

– Shale Gas Running Room

– Federal Regulatory Framework

– First Nations

– International Carbon Markets & Cooperation (Article 6 – Canada’s objectives and strategy)

– LNG Opportunities

For more information please visit https://www.naturalgasworld.com/canadian-gas-dialogues-2020

Ticket Price:

NGW Premium Annual Subscribers – $295.00 CAD + Handling Fee + GST. Please contact rsvp@naturalgasworld.com to receive your discount coupon.

Early Bird – $375.00 CAD + Handling Fee + GST

For groups please contact rsvp@naturalgasworld.com and request a quote.

BUY YOUR TICKET