BOE Report

Underwater Assets – Seeking to Purchase High Quality Water Well Drilling Equipment

Alberta Water Well Drilling Activity from 2012 – 2019

Connate Water Solutions LLC is seeking to purchase the following used, high quality water well drilling equipment in Western Canada (Alberta, BC or Saskatchewan).

  • Ingersoll-Rand/Atlas Copco TH-60 Water Well Drilling Rigs with Air Packages
  • Atlas Copco T3W Water Well Drilling Rigs
  • Field Water Testing and Flowmeter Equipment
  • Submersible Pumps (3 – 10 HP)
  • Water Trucks
  • Grouters
  • Pickers
  • Mobile Geo Trailers
  • Flat deck and lowboy trailers
  • Light Towers & Generators
  • Pressure Transducers with Vented Cables
  • Water Supply Well Drilling Supplies (Steel Surface Casing, Plastic Liner, Grout, Bentonite)
  • Geophysical Logging Units or Wireline Units Suitable for Shallow Water Supply Well Logging (<225 mTVD)

Please email kendra@connatewater.com with details of the equipment, pictures, specifications and pricing.

 

 

 

 

www.connatewater.com

Connate Water Solutions Inc. | 204-1001 1st St SE | Calgary, AB T2G 5G3

Connate Water Solutions LLC. | 18911 Hardy Oak Blvd | San Antonio, TX USA 78258

OSY Rentals