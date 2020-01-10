Underwater Assets – Seeking to Purchase High Quality Water Well Drilling Equipment

Alberta Water Well Drilling Activity from 2012 – 2019
Connate Water Solutions LLC is seeking to purchase the following used, high quality water well drilling equipment in Western Canada (Alberta, BC or Saskatchewan).
- Ingersoll-Rand/Atlas Copco TH-60 Water Well Drilling Rigs with Air Packages
- Atlas Copco T3W Water Well Drilling Rigs
- Field Water Testing and Flowmeter Equipment
- Submersible Pumps (3 – 10 HP)
- Water Trucks
- Grouters
- Pickers
- Mobile Geo Trailers
- Flat deck and lowboy trailers
- Light Towers & Generators
- Pressure Transducers with Vented Cables
- Water Supply Well Drilling Supplies (Steel Surface Casing, Plastic Liner, Grout, Bentonite)
- Geophysical Logging Units or Wireline Units Suitable for Shallow Water Supply Well Logging (<225 mTVD)
Please email kendra@connatewater.com with details of the equipment, pictures, specifications and pricing.
Connate Water Solutions Inc. | 204-1001 1st St SE | Calgary, AB T2G 5G3
Connate Water Solutions LLC. | 18911 Hardy Oak Blvd | San Antonio, TX USA 78258