Saskatchewan, Tatagwa – Midale Prospect Summary













Elcano Exploration Inc. is seeking proposals from qualified parties to further develop our Midale prospect at Tatagwa, Saskatchewan. Elcano purchased five 2D trade lines to help define pool potential based on 14m net pay in the Midale Fm vuggy zone of the key well at 5-19-006-16W2. Core Analysis and petrophysical evaluation of the key well pay interval have excellent reservoir and saturation parameters. Seismic mapping supports a structurally favorable pool area over at least two sections. Hz wellbores of 600m length are expected to have IPs of 100 bopd and reserves over 100 mbls.

A two section land block (yellow lands map below) is currently available to pursue this prospect. Elcano welcomes proposals to drill a horizontal well and /or shoot a 3D program over sections 18 and 19 in 2020. Elcano and some adjacent crown lands expire Mar 31/2022 while section 13-6-17W2 is currently open. Saskatchewan offers a 6,000 cubic meter royalty tax incentive on horizontal wells (TVD 1500m).

For more information or to schedule a technical presentation and/or seismic review please contact Richard Fulton at rfulton@elcano.ca or call 403-620-2155.