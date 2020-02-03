Bonterra Energy Corp. Confirms Cash Dividend for January 2020 Payable February 28, 2020

CALGARY, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ – Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) (“Bonterra” or the “Company”) announces that the January 2020 monthly cash dividend will be $0.01 per share and will be paid on February 28, 2020. The record date for the dividend is February 14, 2020 and the ex-dividend date is February 13, 2020. The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

The dividend is considered an “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.

SOURCE Bonterra Energy Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/03/c1997.html