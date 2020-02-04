New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 3
|IT and Business Solutions Manager
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Feb. 3
|Electrical Instrumentation & Controls Technician
|TC Energy
|Airdrie
|Feb. 3
|Electrical Instrumentation & Controls Technician
|TC Energy
|Rocky Mountain House
|Feb. 1
|Administrative Assistant
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 31
|Administrative Support Assistant
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 31
|Gas Plant Operator / Third Class Power Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jan. 31
|Electrical Engineer
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Jan. 31
|Geotechnical Engineer
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Jan. 31
|IS Solution Support Specialist – Microsoft Office 365
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 31
|Planner – Liquid Operations Maintenance Programs
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 29
|Hot Oiler Driver
|Vertex
|Alida
|Jan. 29
|Joint Venture Accountant – Maternity Leave
|Razor Energy Corp.
|Calgary
|Jan. 28
|Light Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 28
|Summer Student – Edmonton Ethane Extraction Plant
|AltaGas
|Edmonton
|Jan. 28
|Summer Student – Joffre Ethane Extraction Plant
|AltaGas
|Joffre
|Jan. 28
|Crew Foreman
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 28
|Field Operator – Hanna, Alberta
|Roska DBO
|Hanna
|Jan. 28
|Journeyman Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 28
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 28
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 28
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jan. 28
|Gas Control Centre Manager
|TC Energy
|Calgary