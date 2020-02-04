BOE Report

New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 3 IT and Business Solutions Manager Vertex Sherwood Park
Feb. 3 Electrical Instrumentation & Controls Technician TC Energy Airdrie
Feb. 3 Electrical Instrumentation & Controls Technician TC Energy Rocky Mountain House
Feb. 1 Administrative Assistant TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 31 Administrative Support Assistant Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 31 Gas Plant Operator / Third Class Power Engineer Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jan. 31 Electrical Engineer Vertex Sherwood Park
Jan. 31 Geotechnical Engineer Vertex Calgary
Jan. 31 IS Solution Support Specialist – Microsoft Office 365 TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 31 Planner – Liquid Operations Maintenance Programs TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 29 Hot Oiler Driver Vertex Alida
Jan. 29 Joint Venture Accountant – Maternity Leave Razor Energy Corp. Calgary
Jan. 28 Light Equipment Operator Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 28 Summer Student – Edmonton Ethane Extraction Plant AltaGas Edmonton
Jan. 28 Summer Student – Joffre Ethane Extraction Plant AltaGas Joffre
Jan. 28 Crew Foreman Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 28 Field Operator – Hanna, Alberta Roska DBO Hanna
Jan. 28 Journeyman Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 28 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 28 Labourer Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 28 Labourer Strike Group All Areas
Jan. 28 Gas Control Centre Manager TC Energy Calgary
