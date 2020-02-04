U.S. natgas futures edge up from near 4-year low on cooler forecast













U.S. natural gas futures on Tuesday edged up from a near four-year low on forecasts for slightly cooler weather in mid-February than earlier expected.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.6 cents, or 0.9%, to $1.835 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:52 a.m. EST (1252 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since March 2016.

That keeps the front-month in technically oversold territory for 11 of the past 12 sessions, its longest stretch of market bearishness since July 2014 when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained below 30 for 16 days in a row.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 37%. Record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will remain near-normal through Feb. 19. That is slightly cooler than Monday's outlook for the week of Feb. 16.

Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 116.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 120.8 bcfd during the week of Feb. 9. That, however, is lower than Refinitiv's estimates on Monday of 117.0 bcfd for this week and 122.3 bcfd for next week due to lower heating demand forecasts.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 9.3 bcfd for a third day in a row on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.3 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.

Pipeline flows to Mexico, meanwhile, eased to 5.4 bcfd on Monday from 5.6 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 6.0 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 6.2 bcfd on Jan. 28.

Gas output in the Lower 48 eased to 94.6 bcfd on Monday from 94.7 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and an all-time high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 122 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 31. That compares with a decline of 228 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 143 bcf for the period.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Jan. 31 would bring stockpiles to 2.624 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 8.9% above the five-year average of 2.410 tcf for this time of year.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 24 Jan. 31 average

31(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -122 -201 -228 -143

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 393 389 404 418 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 4 8 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 400 393 412 421

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.0 94.3 94.4 88.1 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.6 7.4 8.0 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 102.1 102.0 101.9 98.0 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.6 5.5 4.8 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.3 9.3 2.7 1.7 U.S. Commercial 15.2 14.4 15.8 15.2 15.5 U.S. Residential 24.8 23.5 26.2 25.5 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.3 28.7 29.0 26.0 23.9 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.4 24.8 24.0 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.6 98.4 103.4 98.1 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 120.3 116.0 120.8 108.5 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.90 1.91 Transco Z6 New York 1.70 1.75 PG&E Citygate 2.69 2.60 Dominion South 1.52 1.51 Chicago Citygate 1.72 1.68 Algonquin Citygate 1.87 1.87 SoCal Citygate 3.30 3.21 Waha Hub 0.42 0.07

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 24.50 24.75 PJM West 20.25 18.50 Ercot North 16.00 16.75 Mid C 22.00 24.30 Palo Verde 20.00 20.25 SP-15 29.50 29.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino;Editing by Bernadette Baum)