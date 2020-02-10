OSY Rentals Seeking Surplus Flare Stacks













Western Canada based OSY Rentals is seeking surplus production equipment to purchase.

The company is currently seeking new or used:

Flare stacks

Vapour tight tanks

Knockouts

Separators

Please contact dallas@osyrentals.com or greg@osyrentals.com

OSY Rentals is an oilfield rental and sales company specializing in Vapour Tight Tank Packages, flares, knockouts and separators. Currently expanding our operations, we’re focused on providing the western Canadian oil and gas industry with safe and timely service, quality solutions and technical excellence when it comes to process equipment.