Vortex Production Services Is Altronics New Canadian Distributor













Vortex Production Services Ltd. is excited to announce that it has signed a Canadian Distributorship Agreement with Altronic LLC effective February 3, 2020. Altronic has long been regarded as a world leading manufacturer of ignition and control systems for industrial engines. These products represent the industry standard for quality and are designed to improve engine performance and enhance reliability. Many components also improve operating efficiency, helping to reduce emissions, which contributes to a healthier environment. Altronic and Vortex are aligned in their approach to safety, customer service and the environment and thus look forward to this relationship progressing as the natural fit it is.

Although this distribution agreement is new, Vortex has been supplying, installing, servicing and rebuilding Altronic components for over 15 years; they are a trusted source of knowledge and quality workmanship. Being given the opportunity to be a Canadian distributor for the Altronic product line will allow them to further advance their abilities in continuing to promote the Altronic name across Canada.

With this agreement in place it grants Vortex access to the full line of Altronic products they have been promoting and servicing over the years, in addition to the traditional product lines they will be promoting the new and exciting products being released such as the new DE-4000 Control Panel as well as those products in the final development stages.

It also grants them exclusive rights to the Continental Controls product line that is critical to their VETS (Vortex Emissions Target Solution) system. This is of great value to Vortex as they continue to take advantage of the increased focus on GHG Emissions by our customers and regulatory bodies. The leading edge and cost effective nature of the Continental Controls System is proving to be an in demand solution.

Ken Osborne has been instrumental in developing the relationship over the last 2 plus years and will continue to be as we grow and promote the Altronic name across Canada. In addition to Ken, leading the charge will be Steve Holt who is refocused so that the majority of his efforts will be on Altronic sales along with their newest hire William (Bill) Moore. Bill was previously with Altronic in a regional sales role and has joined their team as our Technical Manager of Altronic Products. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience as well as connections that are rooted deep within the industry in North America and across the globe.

In the important roles of inventory management and procurement supporting the sales and business development efforts will be Blaine Brinson, Angela Harriott and Ken Bengert. Their day to day roles of inventory control for the field services business will not be overshadowed by their contribution to the Altronic division and feel this will be an extension of what they do today for that team already.

Please visit their website for further information: https://vortexservices.ca/altronic/

ABOUT VORTEX

Established as CH4 Compression in 2003, and with the acquisitions of industry leaders Magna Machine Shop, Compact 2000 (Complete Package Technology 2000), and Shelter King Steel Buildings, Vortex Production has become one of the largest providers of equipment and services for the production and processing of oil and gas in Canada. Providing solutions through our Packaging, Service, and Structures divisions, Vortex has developed a reputation as a trusted and experienced supplier to most major oil and gas producers and infrastructure companies in Western Canada.

