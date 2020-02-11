New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 11
|Heavy Duty Mechanic
|Heavy Iron Inc
|Calgary
|Feb. 11
|Vice President, Business Development
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Calgary
|Feb. 10
|Specialist, Business Process Management
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Feb. 10
|Commercial Analyst
|Kingston Midstream Limited
|Calgary
|Feb. 10
|Contract Lead Operator
|Velvet Energy Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 10
|Contract Field Operator
|Velvet Energy Ltd.
|Gordondale
|Feb. 10
|Gas Storage Plant Operator
|TC Energy
|Edson
|Feb. 10
|IS Application Maintenance & Support Developer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 7
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Feb. 6
|Business System Analyst One-Year Contract
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Feb. 6
|IS Cybersecurity Governance Specialist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|Accounts Payable Analyst
|Torxen Oil & Gas Ltd
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|Senior Contracts Lawyer
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|Plant Operator
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|Project Director
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 4
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Feb. 4
|Zoom Boom Operator
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Feb. 4
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Feb. 4
|Journeyman Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Feb. 4
|Business Development Representative
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Feb. 4
|Exploration Geologist
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Feb. 4
|Exploitation Engineer
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Feb. 4
|Mechanical Technician – Equipment Repair Team
|TC Energy
|Airdrie