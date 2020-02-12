Is now the time to renounce your US citizenship?













The United States is one of the only countries in the world to tax based on citizenship, which means if you’re a US citizen living outside the United States, you still have yearly IRS tax filing obligations. These tax filing obligations can be an expensive annual hassle (even if you owe no tax) and may even result in double taxation. Fortunately, properly renouncing your US citizenship can provide a way out.

Our free seminar covers the following topics of interest:

Why do people renounce US citizenship and how do I know if renouncing is right for me?

What are the pros and cons of renouncing – do the benefits of citizenship outweigh the costs?

What happens if I haven’t filed US tax returns and am identified as a US person by my bank?

Can renouncing help with the negative consequences of US tax reform legislation?

Am I or a family member an “Accidental American”?

I once had a US green card – do I still need to file with the IRS?

How do I ensure I renounce the right way and avoid pitfalls like the US exit tax or becoming barred from visiting the United States?

What will be my relationship with the United States after renouncing?

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Fairmont Palliser, 133 9 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2M3