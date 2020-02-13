FOR SALE: Five Turnkey Injection/Disposal Pump Packages













Below are five COMPETETIVELY PRICES and RAPIDLY DEPLOYABLE pump package options curated by Crusader Joint Ventures. All are READY TO SHIP in as little as one week! Ranging from 30HP to 200HP (see performance charts) and stored in Central Alberta for easy inspection (explore the 360º virtual tours). Purchase and rent-to-own options available.

#1 – 200HP Sour Water Injection Pump Package

A first-class pump package, that ran for less than a year because of a formation that never stopped taking low pressure water! Originally paid over $800,000 – We include NEW warranty and your price is half that.

Up 1500# Rated Discharge & Up to 1000m3/day

Fully Wired to JB’s & Includes a standalone MCC Building w VFD’s

12 Month Warranty

Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet

#2– 60HP 3100PSI Sour Water Injection Pump Package

1500# Discharge; Coated Pipe

Charge pump, filters, start-up bypass, wired to JB’s, full QA

$165,000

Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet

#3 – 125HP Union TD-120 Triplex Sour Pump Package

1500# Discharge

Charge Pump and Filters

12 Month Warranty /w full QA

Rent to Own or Purchase

Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet

#4 – 30HP 600# Triplex Pump Package

600# Discharge Pressure Rating

No charge pump or filters; plenty of room to retrofit for it though

Wired to JB’s, Inspected Pump, UT’s for Piping, Function Tested – $45,000

Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet

#5 – 60HP Triplex 2800BBL/Day Oil Transfer Package

1500# Discharge

Ran for less than 24 hours LOL

$145,000

Includes Warranty

Virtual Tour & Listing | Performance & Feature Sheet

AND, coming this March – Pump Packages Simplified™!

RAPID DELIVERY OF NEW 300 to 800 horsepower pump packages. Click here to learn more.

Need a tank to go on-site?

30 NEW 1000BBL Painted – $30,000 each

Painted – $30,000 each 5 NEW 1000BBL Coated/Insulated/Envirovault tanks – $53,000 each

Coated/Insulated/Envirovault tanks – $53,000 each Used 400BBL Painted w/ Steam Coil – $11,000

Painted w/ Steam Coil – $11,000 Barely Used 400BBL Painted and Coated w/ Steam Coil – $15,000 each

Call Kameron of Crusader Joint Ventures at 403-263-8078 or kameron@crusaderjv.com for pump or tank details.

Crusader Joint Ventures is a nimble network that efficiently mobilizes oil & gas production equipment via surplus, retrofits and new fabrications. Serving the oil & gas industry in Western Canada and internationally since 2005. Crusader is broker friendly.