XI Technologies: February webinars to offer insights into environment liability management.













XI Technologies is hosting two free webinars in January to address common questions when it comes to asset retirement obligations. These webinars will be 45 minutes each and will demonstrate how ARO Manager helps users with a built-in, industry-recognized cost model and the differences between using ARO vs using LLR numbers in your environmental liability management.

Webinar: Streamlining Corporate ARO Processes

Time: 10:00am – 10:45am MST

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020

In our discussions with experts about the issues facing the industry, a frequent topic is the need for a standardized ARO cost model in the industry. XI’s ARO Manager contains a cost model built through consultation with industry experts, that could become the industry standard people are looking for. It takes into consideration a lot of the absent factors from other ARO calculations, and when used within ARO Manager, it results in a model using publicly available data that is frequently recognized as a best in class tool.

In this webinar, XI Technologies will introduce you to their cost model and how it differs from Directive 011 costs and demonstrate its features, including the ability to edit and customize with your own internal cost data and apply it to any project.

Webinar: LLR vs ARO – What’s the More Accurate Way to Assess Liability

Time: 11:00am – 11:30am MST

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

The sudden removal of monthly detailed liability management rating (LMR) reports provided by the AER left many in the industry looking for an alternative for over the fence evaluations of assets in Alberta. However, while the LMR or LLR (Licensee Liability Rating) values were the most commonly used measure of ARO, they weren’t necessarily the most accurate. This raises the question: should you be looking for a replacement for the AER LMR’s numbers if those numbers were flawed in the first place?

In this webinar, XI Technologies will look at the 5 reasons why LLR numbers can fail to accurately assess a company’s true financial liability obligation and demonstrate how ARO Manager closes these gaps for a more complete assessment.