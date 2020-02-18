New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 18
|Environmental Inspector, Pipeline Construction
|JSG Professional Services ULC
|Calgary
|Feb. 14
|Sour Gas Plant Operator – Contract Position
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 14
|CHIEF PIPELINE INSPECTOR
|JSG Professional Services ULC
|Calgary
|Feb. 14
|Pipeline Construction Manager
|JSG Professional Services ULC
|Calgary
|Feb. 14
|IS Cybersecurity Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 14
|Petroleum Quality Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 13
|Journeyman and Apprentice Millwrights
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 13
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Valleyview
|Feb. 13
|Financial Reporting Accountant
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Feb. 13
|Receptionist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Feb. 13
|CEMENT SENIOR TECHNICAL SPECIALIST I – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Feb. 13
|Project Managers
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 12
|Temporary Maintenance Worker
|AltaGas
|Alton
|Feb. 12
|Business Analyst – Public Affairs and Communications
|TC Energy
|Calgary