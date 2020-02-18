New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 18 Environmental Inspector, Pipeline Construction JSG Professional Services ULC Calgary
Feb. 14 Sour Gas Plant Operator – Contract Position Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 14 CHIEF PIPELINE INSPECTOR JSG Professional Services ULC Calgary
Feb. 14 Pipeline Construction Manager JSG Professional Services ULC Calgary
Feb. 14 IS Cybersecurity Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 14 Petroleum Quality Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 13 Journeyman and Apprentice Millwrights Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 13 Plant Operator Roska DBO Valleyview
Feb. 13 Financial Reporting Accountant ARC Resources Calgary
Feb. 13 Receptionist Vertex Sherwood Park
Feb. 13 CEMENT SENIOR TECHNICAL SPECIALIST I – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Feb. 13 Project Managers TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 12 Temporary Maintenance Worker AltaGas Alton
Feb. 12 Business Analyst – Public Affairs and Communications TC Energy Calgary
