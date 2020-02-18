TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend For February 2020

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ – TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (“TORC” or the “Company”) (TSX: TOG) is pleased to confirm that a cash dividend of $0.025 per common share will be paid on March 16, 2020 to common shareholders of record on February 29, 2020. The ex-dividend date is February 27, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Share Dividend Program

On December 11, 2019, TORC announced that the Board of Directors approved the indefinite suspension of the Share Dividend Program effective for the January 2020 dividend, payable on February 18, 2020. Shareholders enrolled in the Share Dividend Program automatically began receiving dividend payments in the form of cash beginning with the January 2020 dividend payable in February.

For further information regarding the Share Dividend Program, please contact Computershare Investor Services at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free in Canada and the United States) or 514-982-7555 (international direct dial).

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Calgary based company active in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

SOURCE TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/18/c8748.html