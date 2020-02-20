Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Operating Results

CALGARY, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ – Gear Energy Ltd. (“Gear” or the “Company”) (TSX:GXE) is pleased to provide the following fourth quarter operating update to shareholders. Gear's Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended December 31, 2019 are available for review on Gear's website at www.gearenergy.com and on www.sedar.com.

Financial Summary

Three months ended Twelve months ended (Cdn$ thousands, except per share, share and per

boe amounts) Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 FINANCIAL Funds from operations (1) 13,738 2,089 15,968 61,842 35,418 Per boe 21.68 3.32 25.07 24.34 14.28 Per weighted average basic share 0.06 0.01 0.07 0.28 0.18 Cash flows from operating activities 11,401 1,538 13,613 49,876 41,752 Net (loss) income (8,045) 10,553 3,493 (5,680) 5,094 Per weighted average basic share (0.04) 0.05 0.02 (0.03) 0.03 Capital expenditures 12,603 9,482 11,800 36,989 43,859 Decommissioning liabilities settled 889 1,401 1,170 2,932 2,981 Net acquisitions (dispositions) (2) 109 302 115 (976) 66,172 Net debt (1)(3) 69,752 91,908 69,837 69,752 91,908 Weighted average shares, basic (thousands) 218,365 219,013 219,084 218,887 202,020 Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 217,610 219,015 218,873 217,610 219,015 OPERATING Production Heavy oil (bbl/d) 4,034 4,064 3,929 4,053 4,388 Light and medium oil (bbl/d) 1,763 1,834 2,059 1,963 1,374 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 269 267 218 238 244 Natural gas (mcf/d) 4,935 4,091 4,295 4,252 4,680 Total (boe/d) 6,888 6,847 6,922 6,962 6,786 Average prices Heavy oil ($/bbl) 49.17 22.45 52.93 53.87 45.01 Light and medium oil ($/bbl) 64.82 46.68 65.88 66.69 63.73 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 22.79 23.95 26.70 22.26 34.26 Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.36 1.45 0.79 1.63 1.29 Netback ($/boe) Commodity and other sales 47.97 27.64 50.97 51.94 44.13 Royalties (5.52) (3.44) (6.06) (5.71) (5.19) Operating costs (17.93) (17.13) (17.20) (17.98) (16.97) Operating netback (1) 24.52 7.07 27.71 28.25 21.97 Realized risk management gain (loss) 0.58 (0.90) 0.80 (0.12) (4.29) General and administrative (2.13) (1.18) (2.03) (2.17) (2.08) Interest (1.30) (1.50) (1.52) (1.65) (1.10) Transaction costs – (0.19) – – (0.21) Realized gain (loss) on foreign exchange 0.01 0.02 0.11 0.03 (0.01) TRADING STATISTICS ($ based on intra-day trading) High 0.48 1.23 0.60 0.88 1.47 Low 0.26 0.44 0.41 0.26 0.44 Close 0.46 0.57 0.47 0.46 0.57 Average daily volume (thousands) 529 558 406 418 592

(1) Funds from operations, net debt and operating netback are non-GAAP measures and are reconciled to the nearest GAAP measures under the heading “Non-GAAP Measures” in Gear's MD&A. (2) Net acquisitions (dispositions) exclude non-cash items for decommissioning liability and deferred taxes and is net of post-closing adjustments. (3) Net debt includes the risk management liability acquired through the Steppe Resources Inc. corporate acquisition. December 31, 2019 – nil, December 31, 2018 – $4.5 million, September 30, 2019 – $0.7 million.

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Despite ongoing macro volatility in the Canadian energy business, the Gear team delivered exceptional performance through 2019. With annual funds from operations exceeding capital investment by a healthy margin, Gear was able to reduce outstanding net debt by over 24 per cent, exiting 2019 with a strong balance sheet and a very competitive net debt to funds from operations ratio of 1.1 times. In the meantime, production was held essentially flat year over year, with a small increase in both the total liquids weighting and the portion of those liquids that are classified as light and medium oil. In addition, during 2019 Gear acquired 1.6 million of its common shares for the aggregate purchase price of $0.7 million pursuant to its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) that commenced in September 2019.

The strong 2019 financial and operational results were assisted by an improved Canadian oil price environment compared to the challenges of 2018 and by continued executional success across three core assets. Although WTI oil prices declined year over year, from US $64.77 to $57.03 per barrel, the Canadian differentials compressed materially. In combination with the improvement in commodity mix, Gear's realized pricing increased 18 per cent from $44.13 to $51.94 per boe. This factor combined with reduced losses on risk management contracts and a stable cost profile helped to drive an impressive 70 per cent year over year increase in annual funds from operations to a five-year record high figure of $24.34 per boe.

Moving into 2020, the market has delivered some early volatility with WTI oil prices already fluctuating by over 24 per cent. However, Canadian differentials currently appear to be improving from the prices seen at the outset of the year to prices more in line with the expectations outlined in the Gear 2020 budget (See “Gear Energy Ltd. Provides 2020 Budget Guidance” dated December 18, 2019). The Gear team remain cautiously optimistic that 2020 will again support further value creation through a combination of production stability, continued improvement of the balance sheet and additional purchases of Gear's common shares under the NCIB.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Production for the fourth quarter of 6,888 boe per day was essentially unchanged from production in the third quarter of 6,922 boe per day.

Generated $13.7 million of funds from operations ( $21.68 per boe) compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The 558 per cent increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to a significant narrowing of Canadian oil differentials which had suffered record low benchmark pricing in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of egress and inventory issues.

of funds from operations ( per boe) compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the third quarter of 2019. The 558 per cent increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to a significant narrowing of Canadian oil differentials which had suffered record low benchmark pricing in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of egress and inventory issues. Exited the quarter with net debt of $69.8 million and a net debt to quarterly annualized funds from operations of 1.3 times. Net debt included $64.3 million of bank debt, $13.2 million of convertible debentures, and positive working capital of $7.7 million .

and a net debt to quarterly annualized funds from operations of 1.3 times. Net debt included of bank debt, of convertible debentures, and positive working capital of . Successfully drilled two multi-lateral horizontal heavy oil wells in Wildmere, one multi-lateral horizontal heavy oil well in Maidstone , and two light oil wells in Tableland.

ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Reduced net debt by $22.2 million or 24 per cent from $91.9 million to $69.8 million as a result of strong funds from operations generation while essentially maintaining stable production and Proved Developed Producing reserves (See “Gear Energy Ltd. Announces 2019 Year-end Reserves” dated February 20, 2020 ). The net debt to annual funds from operations ratio came in at a very competitive 1.1 times.

or 24 per cent from to as a result of strong funds from operations generation while essentially maintaining stable production and Proved Developed Producing reserves (See “Gear Energy Ltd. Announces 2019 Year-end Reserves” dated ). The net debt to annual funds from operations ratio came in at a very competitive 1.1 times. Delivered the highest funds from operation, both absolute and per boe, since 2014. Generated $61.8 million of funds from operations ( $24.34 per boe) compared to $35.4 million ( $14.28 per boe) in 2018. The 70 per cent increase in funds from operations per boe was due to a combination of stronger commodity prices, increased light oil production, reduced realized losses on risk management contracts, stable costs and a 3 per cent increase in annual production.

of funds from operations ( per boe) compared to ( per boe) in 2018. The 70 per cent increase in funds from operations per boe was due to a combination of stronger commodity prices, increased light oil production, reduced realized losses on risk management contracts, stable costs and a 3 per cent increase in annual production. Reported record high annual production of 6,962 boe per day with a 90 per cent liquids weighting (2018 – 89 per cent). Additionally, the light, medium, and NGL weighting improved to 32 per cent (2018 – 24 per cent) while the heavy oil weighting declined to 58 per cent (2018 – 65 per cent). These improvements were the result of a successful 2019 drilling program combined with the full annual impacts of the acquisition of Steppe Resources Inc. in late 2018.

Drilled 16 gross (16 net) wells with a 100 per cent success rate including 10 heavy oil wells (10 net): eight in Wildmere and two in Maidstone ; and six light oil wells (six net): five in Tableland and one in Wilson Creek . The 10 well heavy oil program met expectations by delivering an average peak IP30 rate per well of approximately 110 barrels per day. The first three wells in Tableland included two core area wells that delivered peak IP30 rates of approximately 200 and 300 barrels per day and a step out well with a peak IP30 rate closer to 150 barrels per day. The final two wells in Tableland continue to be optimized with peak IP30 rates to date of approximately 190 and 130 barrels per day.

; and six light oil wells (six net): five in Tableland and one in . The 10 well heavy oil program met expectations by delivering an average peak IP30 rate per well of approximately 110 barrels per day. The first three wells in Tableland included two core area wells that delivered peak IP30 rates of approximately 200 and 300 barrels per day and a step out well with a peak IP30 rate closer to 150 barrels per day. The final two wells in Tableland continue to be optimized with peak IP30 rates to date of approximately 190 and 130 barrels per day. During 2019, Gear invested $2.9 million to abandon 77 wells at an average cost that was approximately half of what was estimated by the provincial regulators. Gear abandoned 4.8 times the number of wells that were drilled during the year. A similar amount is forecast to be invested in 2020.

2020 OUTLOOK

Commodity price volatility has been significant for the first two months of 2020. Early in January, WTI briefly touched US$65 per barrel as a result of plateauing US oil production, OPEC production cuts, and continued strong world demand. Since then, WTI has fallen to approximately US$54 as a result of concerns of an economic slowdown in China impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. As always, balance sheet strength is paramount, and Gear will be nimble in its capital deployment to ensure that annual capital expenditures approximate funds from operations.

per barrel as a result of plateauing US oil production, OPEC production cuts, and continued strong world demand. Since then, WTI has fallen to approximately as a result of concerns of an economic slowdown in impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. As always, balance sheet strength is paramount, and Gear will be nimble in its capital deployment to ensure that annual capital expenditures approximate funds from operations. 2020 Guidance remains unchanged and as follows:

2020 Guidance Annual Production (boe/d) 7,000 Heavy Oil Weighting (%) 57 Light/Medium Oil & NGL Weighting (%) 33 Fourth Quarter Production (boe/d) >7,400 Fourth Quarter Light/Medium Oil & NGL weighting (%) 37 Royalties (%) 11 Operating and Transportation Costs ($/boe) 18.00 G&A Costs ($/boe) 2.35 Interest Costs ($/boe) 1.35 Capital Expenditures ($ million) 46.5 Abandonment Expenditures ($ million) 3.5

GEAR ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As at December 31 (Cdn$ thousands) 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Accounts receivable $ 11,343 $ 5,716 Prepaid expenses 3,196 3,914 Inventory 6,515 7,185 Risk management contracts – 3,230 21,054 20,045 Deferred income tax asset 23,281 26,531 Risk management contracts – 1,644 Property, plant and equipment 317,035 331,622 Total assets $ 361,370 $ 379,842 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 13,348 $ 12,475 Convertible debentures 12,705 – Decommissioning liability 2,840 1,843 Risk management contracts 3,094 – 31,987 14,318 Debt 64,254 78,461 Convertible debentures – 12,297 Decommissioning liability 82,874 86,839 Total liabilities 179,115 191,915 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 335,455 337,740 Warrants – 129 Equity component of convertible debentures 2,498 2,519 Contributed surplus 18,097 15,654 Deficit (173,795) (168,115) Total shareholders' equity 182,255 187,927 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 361,370 $ 379,842





GEAR ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) For the years ended December 31 (Cdn$ thousands) Share Capital Warrants Equity

Component of

Convertible

Debentures Contributed

Surplus Deficit Total

Equity Balance at December 31, 2017 $ 311,240 $ 129 $ 2,592 $ 15,178 $ (173,209) $ 155,930 Exercise of stock options 1,355 – – (600) – 755 Issued as consideration on corporate – acquisition 24,743 – – – 24,743 Share issue costs (7) – – – – (7) Issued on conversion of convertible debentures 409 – (73) – – 336 Share-based compensation – – – 1,076 – 1,076 Net income for the year – – – – 5,094 5,094 Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 337,740 $ 129 $ 2,519 $ 15,654 $ (168,115) $ 187,927 Exercise of stock options 51 – – (51) – – Common shares repurchased (2,455) – – 1,713 – (742) Warrant expiry – (129) – 129 – – Issued on conversion of convertible debentures 119 – (21) – – 98 Share-based compensation – – – 652 – 652 Net loss for the year – – – – (5,680) (5,680) Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 335,455 $ – $ 2,498 $ 18,097 $ (173,795) $ 182,255

GEAR ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE Sales of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids $ 30,396 $ 17,408 $ 131,989 $ 109,316 Royalties (3,497) (2,164) (14,513) (12,858) 26,899 15,244 117,476 96,458 Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts 366 (567) (300) (10,619) Unrealized (loss) gain on risk management contracts (6,426) 21,283 (12,440) 14,641 20,839 35,960 104,736 100,480 EXPENSES Operating 11,363 10,790 45,691 42,033 General and administrative 1,350 745 5,517 5,163 Interest and financing charges 821 944 4,186 2,728 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 12,591 11,959 50,339 42,142 Accretion 497 630 2,190 2,303 Share-based compensation 145 230 652 1,076 Gain on foreign exchange (596) (10) (753) (17) Gain on asset disposition – – (776) (556) Bad debt expense 113 – 113 – Transaction costs – 119 7 514 26,284 25,407 107,166 95,386 Deferred tax expense (2,600) – (3,250) – Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (8,045) $ 10,553 $ (5,680) $ 5,094 Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04) $ 0.05 $ (0.03) $ 0.03

GEAR ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (Cdn$ thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (8,045) $ 10,553 $ (5,680) $ 5,094 Add items not involving cash: Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts 6,426 (21,283) 12,440 (14,641) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 12,591 11,959 50,339 42,142 Accretion 497 630 2,190 2,303 Share-based compensation 145 230 652 1,076 Gain on asset disposition – – (776) (556) Unrealized gain on foreign exchange (589) – (686) – Bad debt expense 113 – 113 – Deferred tax expense 2,600 – 3,250 – Decommissioning liabilities settled (889) (1,401) (2,932) (2,981) Change in non-cash working capital (1,448) 850 (9,034) 9,315 11,401 1,538 49,876 41,752 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings (repayments) of debt under credit facility 1,937 12,302 (13,521) 37,116 Common shares repurchased (623) – (742) – Repayment of debt assumed on corporate acquisition – – – (36,251) Issuance of share capital, net of share issue costs – 44 – 748 1,314 12,346 (14,263) 1,613 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property, plant and equipment expenditures (12,603) (9,482) (36,989) (43,859) Acquisition of petroleum and natural gas properties (127) (2) (133) (452) Disposition of petroleum and natural gas properties 18 – 1,109 556 Cash received on corporate acquisition – – – 693 Change in non-cash working capital (3) (5,093) 400 (303) (12,715) (14,577) (35,613) (43,365) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – (693) – – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR – 693 – – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ – $ – $ – $ –

Forward-looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: Gear's expectations as to commodity prices and differentials in 2019; the expectation that 2020 may support further value creation through a combination of production stability, continued improvement of the balance sheet and additional purchases of Gear's common shares under the NCIB; the expectation of future production rates of certain of Gear's wells; Gear's 2019 outlook and guidance for the first half of 2019, including expected average production, commodity weightings, royalties, G&A costs, interest costs and capital and abandonment expenditures; and Gear's intention to be nimble in its capital deployment to ensure that annual capital expenditures approximate funds from operation.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Gear including, without limitation: that Gear will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of Gear's reserves and resource volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; and the continued availability of adequate debt and equity financing and funds from operations to fund its planned expenditures. Gear believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

To the extent that any forward-looking information contained herein may be considered a financial outlook, such information has been included to provide readers with an understanding of management's assumptions used for budgeting and developing future plans and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Gear's products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Gear or by third party operators of Gear's properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Gear's oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Gear's public documents including in Gear's most current annual information form which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Gear does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

NON-GAAP Measures

This press release contains the terms funds from operations, net debt, operating netback and corporate netback, which do not have standardized meanings under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. Management believes that these key performance indicators and benchmarks are key measures of financial performance for Gear and provide investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. Funds from operations is calculated as funds from operating activities before changes in noncash operating working capital and decommissioning liabilities settled. Net debt is calculated as debt less current working capital items, excluding risk management contracts. Operating netbacks are presented both before and after taking into account the effects of hedging and are calculated based on the amount of revenues received on a per unit of production basis after royalties and operating costs. Corporate netbacks are presented after taking into account the effects of hedging and are calculated based on the amount of revenues received on a per unit of production basis after royalties, operating costs, general and administrative expenses, interest and foreign exchange gain or loss. Additional information relating to certain of these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation between funds from operations and cash flow from operating activities, can be found in the MD&A.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Disclosure provided herein in respect of BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six Mcf to one Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Initial and Other Production Rates

Any references in this document to initial production rates or production rates of new wells over a period of time are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells or other future wells will continue production and decline thereafter. Additionally, such rates may also include recovered “load oil” fluids used in well completion stimulation. There is no certainty that other wells on such properties will achieve such production levels. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Gear.

SOURCE Gear Energy Ltd.

