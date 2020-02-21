Lloydminster Lands Available – Sparky Development













2019 – 2020 BAYTEX DEVELOPMENT – SURROUNDING 1867927 AB LTD LANDS

1867927 Alberta Ltd (o/a Mannville Royalty) is currently soliciting offers to acquire or farm-in on its one hundred percent working interest lands in the Lloydminster Area. The details of the opportunity are as follows:

Target Formation: Sparky – Horizontal Development & Disposal Opportunities/Waterflood Upside

Crown P&NG Lease No. 413120050, 419080035 and 416030037 (2021 / 2024 Expiry)

Twp. 49, Rge. 1, W4M: LSD 4 & 5 of Sec. 11 (Total: 32 hectares)

All P&NG from Surface to Basement

Encumbrances: Crown Lessor Royalty only

1867927 Alberta Ltd is accepting farm-in, cash or royalty offers from interested parties to acquire these prospective lands for Sparky horizontal development.

Offers relating to this sale will be accepted until 12 PM on March 6, 2020 via email to: mannvilleroyalty@gmail.com

Please be aware that this offer is not exclusive and may be withdrawn at any time without notice. 1867927 Alberta Ltd retains the right to accept and reject all offers at any time.

For further information please feel free to contact:

1867927 ALBERTA LTD. (o/a Mannville Royalty)

mannvilleroyalty@gmail.com – Direct: (587)-998-1060