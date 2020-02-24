Journey Energy Inc. Reports 2019 Reserves and Provides Guidance for First Half of 2020

CALGARY, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ – Journey Energy Inc. (JOY – TSX) (“Journey” or the “Company“) is pleased to report its year-end 2019 oil and gas reserves evaluation and guidance for the first half of 2020. During 2019, the Company invested approximately $21 million in capital projects net of acquisition and divestiture (“A&D“) activities, which were minimal in 2019. E&D activities were mainly focused at our Matziwin property where development included drilling of 7 (7.0 net) wells and investments in infrastructure.

2019 Reserve Report Highlights:

Proved plus probable reserves remained consistent with 2018; however, the oil and NGL weighting increased from 49% to 52% in the same period.

Proved developed producing reserves accounted for 41% of total proved plus probable reserves while proved reserves accounted for 58%.

Achieved finding and development costs (“F&D”) costs, including changes in future development capital, of:

$19.01 per boe for proved reserves.

$19.21 per boe for proved plus probable reserves.

per boe for proved plus probable reserves. Despite low FD&A recycle ratios for 2019, Journey has maintained attractive 3-year FD&A recycle ratios, which Journey management feels is more indicative of the longer term potential within our asset base. For the year ended December 31, 2019, we achieved a 3-year ratio of:

, we achieved a 3-year ratio of: 1.2 times for FD&A costs with proved reserves.



1.3 times for FD&A costs with proved plus probable reserves.

Proved plus probable reserve life index of 15.6 years.

Proved developed producing and proved plus probable developed producing reserve life index of 7.2 and 9.4 years respectively, are testaments to Journey's low decline asset base.

COMPANY GROSS WORKING INTEREST OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND NET PRESENT VALUES

The following table provides summary information presented in the GLJ Petroleum Consultants Limited (“GLJ“) independent reserves assessment and evaluation effective December 31, 2019, (the “GLJ Report“). GLJ evaluated 100% of Journey's crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves. The evaluation of all of its oil and gas properties was done in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGE Handbook”) and National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).

The 2019 GLJ Report includes the abandonment and reclamation liability associated with wells and future development locations that have reserves but does not include inactive wells, facilities, pipelines and gathering systems.

Detailed reserve information will be presented in the Company's upcoming Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information section of the Company's Annual Information Form scheduled to be filed on SEDAR on or before March 31, 2020.

Company Gross Reserves

Based on Forecast Price and Costs as at December 31, 2019





Light

Medium

Oil Tight

Oil Heavy

Oil Natural

Gas NGLs Total(2) Reserves Category (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) Proved Producing 5,675 150 2,777 75,509 2,306 23,494 Developed non-producing 115 0 4 7,074 389 1,686 Undeveloped 2,544 956 1,299 16,617 673 8,242 Total proved 8,334 1,106 4,081 99,200 3,368 33,422 Probable 6,759 1,514 2,925 65,111 2,073 24,124 Total proved plus probable 15,093 2,620 7,006 164,311 5,442 57,546 Included in Above Proved plus probable producing 7,508 229 3,814 103,982 2,837 31,717

Notes: (1) Company Gross Reserves consists of Journey's working interest (operated and non-operated) share of reserves before deduction of royalties payable and without including royalties receivable by the Company. (2) In the case of natural gas volumes, boes are derived by converting natural gas to oil using the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl). (3) Total values may not add due to rounding.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Based on Forecast Prices and Costs)

Before Tax Net Present Value

($000's) Reserves category 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved Producing 256,405 229,239 198,779 173,490 153,476 Developed non-producing 16,426 12,193 9,585 7,840 6,591 Undeveloped 138,138 81,968 48,891 28,829 16,090 Total proved 410,970 323,400 257,255 210,158 176,158 Probable 506,420 311,862 206,974 145,962 107,764 Total proved plus probable 917,390 635,261 464,229 356,121 283,922 Included in Above Proved plus probable producing 399,082 319,708 259,724 217,315 186,786

Notes: (1) Total values may not add due to rounding (2) Forecast pricing used is the average of the published price forecasts for GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., Sproule Associates Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. as at December 31, 2019. (3) It should not be assumed that the net present values of future net revenues estimated by GLJ represent fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

The forecast prices and foreign exchange rates used in the GLJ Report are as follows:

WTI Cushing

Oklahoma

($US/bbl) Edmonton

40 API

($CDN/bbl) WCS Crude

Oil Stream

($CDN/bbl) Alberta

AECO-spot

($CDN/Mmbtu) NYMEX

Henry Hub

($US/bbl) Foreign

Exchange

($US/$CDN) 2020 61.00 72.64 57.57 2.04 2.62 0.7600 2021 63.75 76.06 62.35 2.32 2.87 0.7700 2022 66.18 78.35 64.33 2.62 3.06 0.7850 2023 67.91 80.71 66.23 2.71 3.17 0.7850 2024 69.48 82.64 67.96 2.81 3.24 0.7850 2025 71.07 84.60 69.72 2.89 3.32 0.7850 2026 72.68 86.57 71.49 2.96 3.39 0.7850 2027 74.24 88.49 73.19 3.03 3.46 0.7850 2028 75.73 90.31 74.80 3.10 3.52 0.7850 2029 77.24 92.17 76.43 3.17 3.60 0.7850 2030 78.79 94.01 77.96 3.24 3.67 0.7850 2031 80.36 95.89 79.52 3.30 3.74 0.7850 2032 81.97 97.81 81.11 3.37 3.81 0.7850 2033 83.61 99.76 82.73 3.43 3.89 0.7850 2034 85.28 101.76 84.39 3.50 3.97 0.7850 Thereafter +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr 0.7850

FINDING, DEVELOPMENT AND ACQUISITION COSTS

Journey's finding and development (“F&D“) and finding, development and acquisition (“FD&A“) costs for 2019, 2018 and the three-year average are presented in the tables below. The capital costs used in the calculations are those costs related to: land acquisition and retention, seismic, drilling, completions, tangible well site, tie-ins, and facilities, plus the change in estimated future development costs (“FDC“) as per the independent evaluator's reserve report. Net acquisition costs are the cash outlays in respect of acquisitions; minus the proceeds from the disposition of properties during the year. Due to the timing of capital costs and the subjectivity in the estimation of future costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated FDC's generally will not necessarily reflect total FDC's related to reserve additions for that year. The reserves used in this calculation are working interest reserve additions, including technical revisions and changes due to economic factors. The 2019 and the three-year average capital expenditures are unaudited as the 2019 financial results are in the process of being finalized.

Proved Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs 2019 2018 3 Year Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000's) 19,519 26,608 111,670 Change in future capital ($000's) 7,163 11,507 38,743 Total capital for FD&A (000's) 26,682 38,115 150,413 Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe) 1,417 1,783 14,034 Proved FD&A costs – including changes in future capital

($/boe) 18.83 21.38 10.72 Proved FD&A costs – excluding changes in future capital

($/boe) 13.78 14.92 7.96 Recycle ratio(1) Including changes in future capital 0.7 0.6 1.2

Proved plus Probable Finding, Development

& Acquisition Costs 2019 2018 3 Year Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000's) 19,519 26,608 111,670 Change in future capital ($000's) 48,795 (1,712) 88,793 Total capital for FD&A (000's) 68,314 24,896 200,463 Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe) 3,569 877 20,504 Proved plus Probable FD&A costs – including changes in

future capital ($/boe) 19.14 28.39 9.78 Proved plus Probable FD&A costs – excluding changes

in future capital ($/boe) 5.47 30.34 5.45 Recycle ratio (1) Including changes in future capital 0.7 0.5 1.3

Proved Finding & Development Costs 2019 2018 3 Year Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000's)(2) 19,777 31,738 81,921 Change in future capital ($000's)(2) 7,163 14,567 20,745 Total capital for F&D ($000's) 26,940 46,305 102,666 Reserve additions, (excluding A&D) (Mboe) 1,417 2,367 4,791 Proved F&D costs – including changes in future capital

($/boe) 19.01 19.56 21.43 Proved F&D costs – excluding changes in future capital

($/boe) 13.96 13.41 17.10 Recycle ratio (1) Including changes in future capital 0.7 0.7 0.6

Proved Plus Probable Finding & Development Costs 2019 2018 3 Year Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000's)(2) 19,777 31,738 81,921 Change in future capital ($000's)(2) 48,795 4,469 51,404 Total capital for F&D ($000's) 68,572 36,207 133,325 Reserve additions (excluding A&D) (Mboe) 3,569 1,850 6,621 Proved plus Probable F&D costs – including changes in

future capital ($/boe) 19.21 19.58 20.14 Proved plus Probable F&D costs – excluding changes in

future capital ($/boe) 5.54 17.16 12.37 Recycle ratio (1) Including changes in future capital 0.7 0.7 0.6

Notes: (1) Recycle ratio is calculated as the operating netback per boe divided by F&D or FD&A costs per boe as applicable. The operating netbacks used in the respective years are as follows: 2019 (unaudited) – $13.12/boe; 2018 – $13.11/boe and the three year average is $12.93/boe. (2) Development capital has been adjusted for the effects of reserves categorized as acquisitions and dispositions.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS

The following table provides the breakdown of future development costs deducted in the estimation of the future net revenue attributable to the proved and proved plus probable reserve categories noted below:

Year Proved ($000's) Proved Plus

Probable

($000's) 2020 13,831 15,264 2021 45,060 85,892 2022 48,765 102,090 2023 14,163 26,900 2024 3,353 19,671 Remaining 4,781 5,891 Total (Undiscounted) 129,953 255,708

RESERVE LIFE INDEX

The Company's reserve life index (“RLI“) is calculated by taking the Company Gross Reserves from the GLJ Report and dividing them by the projected 2020 production as estimated in the GLJ report.

Company Gross

Reserves 2020 Company

Gross Production RLI Reserves Category (Mboe) (Mboe) (Years) Proved, developed, producing 23,494 3,275 7.2 Total proved 33,422 3,481 9.6 Proved plus probable producing 31,717 3,358 9.4 Proved plus probable 57,546 3,682 15.6

NET ASSET VALUE

The following table provides a calculation of Journey's estimated net asset value (“NAV“) and net asset value per share (“NAVPS“) as at December 31 based on the estimated future net revenues associated with Journey's reserves as presented in the GLJ Report. The following numbers were used in the NAV calculation and are pending finalization of the year-end audit: 1) net debt of approximately $124 million; and 2) funds flow of approximately $28 million, based on production of approximately 9,370 boe/d (48% oil and NGL's) for the year.

Reserves Category Net Asset Value ($000's)(1)(3)(4) Net Asset Value Per share ($)(2) 2019 2018 % 2019 2018(2) % Proved, developed, producing 74,566 78,029 (4) 1.73 1.99 (13) Total proved 133,042 139,595 (5) 3.09 3.56 (13) Proved plus probable

producing 135,511 150,717 (10) 3.15 3.84 (18) Total proved plus probable 340,016 357,237 (5) 7.89 9.11 (13)

Notes: (1) Aggregate NAV is calculated by taking the future net revenues per the GLJ report, on a before tax basis, discounted at 10% and subtracting net debt at December 31, 2019 of approximately $124,200 thousand (unaudited); (December 31, 2018 – $134,635 thousand). (2) Year-end NAVPS is calculated by taking the NAV and dividing it by the basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2019 of 43,087 thousand shares (December 31, 2018 – 39,218 thousand). All share counts have been rounded to the nearest 1,000 shares. (3) Undeveloped land values have not been included. (4) The GLJ Report includes the abandonment and reclamation liability associated with wells and future development locations that have reserves, but does not include inactive wells, facilities, pipelines and gathering systems.

Outlook

Journey's guidance for the first half of 2020 is presented in the table below:

1H 2020 average production 9,200 – 9,400 Boe/d (49% liquids) Exploration and development capital $10-11 million Funds flow $11-13 million 1H 2020 exit net debt $121 – $124 million Funds flow per basic weighted average share $0.28 – $0.30 share Corporate annual decline rate 17%

Journey's first-half 2020 forecasted funds flow is based upon the following:

Assumed first-half, average prices: WTI of $53 /bbl USD; MSW oil differentials of $5 /bbl USD for Edmonton light sweet prices; WCS differentials of $14 /bbl USD; realized natural gas prices of CDN$1.70 /mcf CDN; and a US$/CDN$ exchange rate of $0.76 .

/bbl USD; MSW oil differentials of /bbl USD for light sweet prices; WCS differentials of /bbl USD; realized natural gas prices of /mcf CDN; and a US$/CDN$ exchange rate of . Cash operating expenses: operating and transportation costs of $14.85 /bbl; royalty costs of $4.20 /bbl and general & administrative costs of $2.60 /bbl

In the first and second quarters, Journey will be spending approximately $2 million of capital on its electricity generation project. It is currently anticipated that this project will be delivering electricity into the Alberta grid by July of this year. In addition, Journey is planning to drill 3 (2.7 net) wells in its Cherhill Banff pool, in the first half of 2020. Journey's low corporate decline rate has contributed significantly to the ability to maintain production levels at 2019 rates with minimal capital spending.

Journey chose to provide only 1H 2020 for the following reasons.

The uncertainty and volatility in commodity prices, resulting from in the recent Coronavirus pandemic, has resulted in significant challenges for forecasting funds flow. It is Journey's plan to gradually reduce leverage by ensuring capital expenditures remain below funds flow.

Journey has executed a definitive agreement for the disposition of a non-core asset that is currently in the regulatory approval stage; and is also in the process of entering into additional agreements to dispose of non-core assets. Collectively these agreements will result in a disposition of 700-800 boe/d of high operating cost production. These transactions are expected to have a moderate impact on production levels and an immaterial impact on fund flows and debt levels, but a significant impact on asset retirement obligation levels. Additional information will be provided upon closing of these transactions.

The three wells drilled and completed by Kiwetinohk Resources Corp. (“KRC”) as part of our East Duvernay Joint Venture (“JV”) continue to perform at or above expectations. Since putting these wells on production, KRC has equipped each with gas lift and is continuing to evaluate the overall production performance. Under the terms of the JV, KRC has until the end of August 2020 to complete the earning of approximately 31 additional sections of land. Journey considers this unearned land to be some of the best remaining in the heart of the oil window with over 30 m of contiguous pay thickness in the Duvernay . Further clarification of KRC's intentions to complete its earning in the lands under the JV should be better understood in the next few months. Should KRC not complete full earning, Journey would own a 37.5% working interest in approximately 120 total gross sections of land governed by the JV and 100% interest in the remaining 31 gross sections of land in the heart of the play. Subject to KRC's remaining earning operations on the unearned lands, Journey is currently seeking all options to advance the lands and development potential of this world class resource.

About the Company

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing waterflood projects, and by executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods. Journey is also in the early phases of advancing development of an unconventional shale resource play in the oil window of the Duvernay, in the western shale basin of our central core area.

ADVISORIES

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, which involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Journey, including, without limitation, those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” in the Annual Information Form filed on www.SEDAR.com on March 27, 2019. Forward-looking information may relate to Journey's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the business strategy and plans and objectives. Particularly, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning Journey's drilling and other operational plans, production rates, and long-term objectives. Journey cautions investors in Journey's securities about important factors that could cause Journey's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Information in this press release about Journey's prospective funds flows and financial position is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Readers are cautioned that information regarding Journey's financial outlook should not be used for purposes other than those disclosed herein. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on current estimates, expectations and projections, which Journey believes to be reasonable as of the current date. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and accordingly, you should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

Readers are cautioned that the above list of risks and factors are not intended to be exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect operating and financial results are, or will be, included in reports filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

DEFINITIONS OF OIL AND GAS RESERVES

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical, and engineering data; the use of established technology; and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Reserves are classified according to the degree of certainty associated with the estimates as follows:

Proved Reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves.

Probable Reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves.

INFORMATION REGARDING DISCLOSURE ON OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND OPERATIONAL INF

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses the following non-IFRS measures in evaluating corporate performance. These terms do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

The Company considers funds flow from operations (also referred to as “funds flow”) a key performance measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate funds necessary to repay debt and to fund future growth through capital investment. Funds flow from operations is calculated as funds from operating activities before changes in non-funds working capital, transaction costs and decommissioning costs incurred. Funds flow from operations per share is calculated as funds flow from operations divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding in the period. Journey's determination of funds flow from operations may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Journey also presents funds flow from operations per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net earnings per share, which per share amount is calculated under IFRS and is more fully described in the notes to the financial statements. Net debt is a non-IFRS measure and represents current assets less current liabilities and bank debt (but excludes the future liability (or asset) related to the mark-to-market measurement of derivative contracts as well as decommissioning liabilities). Operating netback is a non-IFRS measure and equals total revenue less royalties, transportation and field operating costs calculated on a per boe basis. Funds flow netback equals the operating netback less funds finance costs, general and administrative costs, realized gains and losses on derivative contracts, plus any interest income.

Barrel of Oil Equivalents

Where amounts are expressed in a barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”), or barrel of oil equivalent per day (“BOE/d”), natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent at six (6) thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) to one (1) barrel. Use of the term BOE may be misleading particularly if used in isolation. The BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 barrel (“Bbl”) of oil or natural gas liquids is based on an energy equivalency conversion methodology primarily applicable at the burner tip, and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms to the Canadian Securities Regulators' National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Reserves and Operational Information

All reserve references in this press release are “Company Gross Reserves”. Company gross reserves are the Company's total working interest share of reserves before deduction of any royalties and excluding any royalty interests of the Company.

All future net revenues are stated prior to provision of general and administrative expenses, interest, but after the deduction of royalties, operating costs, estimated abandonment and reclamation cost for wells with reserves attributed to them; and estimated future capital expenditures to book those reserves. Future net revenues have been presented on a before tax basis. Estimated values of future net revenue disclosed herein are not representative of fair market value.

The Company uses the following metrics in assessing its performance and comparing itself to other companies in the oil and gas industry. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures.by other companies:

Recycle ratio is calculated by taking the operating netback and dividing it by the finding and development or finding, development and acquisition costs (including changes in future development costs) per boe. The ratio gives an indication of how profitably the company is replacing its reserves. The higher the ratio the more profitably it is replacing reserves. The Company's reserve life index (“RLI”) is calculated using the Company Gross Reserves and dividing them by the projected, next years' production from the independent reserve engineers' year end reserve report. The RLI is used by management to assess the longevity of the reserves being added which in turn gives information about the corporate decline rates of the Company. Corporate decline (“Decline”) is the rate at which production from a grouping of assets falls from the beginning of a fiscal year to the end of that year.

Select Abbreviations and Definitions

bbl barrel bbls barrels Boe(s) barrels of oil equivalent m meters Mbbls Thousand barrels MMBtu Million British thermal units NGLs Natural gas liquids Mcf thousand cubic feet Mmcf Million cubic feet Mmcf/d Million cubic feet per day Boe Barrel of oil equivalent Mboe Thousand boe $M Thousands of dollars

