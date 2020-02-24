Request for Offers to Purchase Assets of Dalmac Oilfield Services Inc.













Dalmac Energy Inc., Dalmac Oilfield Services Inc. and Professional Consulting Services Ltd. (collectively “Dalmac Group” or the “Companies”) carried on business in well stimulation and fluid management services which included fluid transfers, hot oiling, vac units, frack heating, well acidizing, tank rentals and equipment primarily serving the oil and gas industry in Western Canada.

The Bowra Group Inc., in its capacity as Receiver (the “Receiver”) of the Companies, is offering for sale the assets of Dalmac Group consisting of:

Heavy-duty trucks;

Corporate vehicles;

Tank trailers;

Flat deck trailers;

Skid steer loaders and graders;

Liquid storage tanks;

Miscellaneous automotive parts and mechanical tools; and,

Office furniture and equipment.

The deadline to submit offers is 4:00 PM MT on Friday, March 20, 2020.

For more information please visit www.bowragroup.com or contact:

Dil Boparai 780.705.0488

dboparai@bowragroup.com