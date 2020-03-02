Upcoming CAPL Courses and Lunch & Learns

Here is the upcoming list of courses offered by CAPL. For more information, click on a course link below or visit landman.ca
|March 3, 2020 (Tuesday)
|11:30 – 13:30
|Mineral Engagement Speaker Session 2 Presented by Gowlings
|March 5, 2020 (Thursday)
|10:00 – 12:00
|Indigenous Consultation and Law (PSL) *New Course
|March 12, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 12:00
|Acquisitions & Dispositions – Technical & Operations (Morning) *New Course
|March 19, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Constructive Conflict Management (PSL®)
|March 26, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Professional Ethics: Theory and Application
|April 8, 2020 (Wednesday)
|11:30 – 13:30
|Mineral Engagement Speaker Session 3 Presented by OWA’s Lars DePauw and CAPP’s Richard Wong
|April 9, 2020 (Thursday)
|9:00 – 12:00
|Acquisitions & Dispositions – Deep Dive into Crown Royalties (Morning) *New Course
|09:00 – 16:00
|Conventional Agreements: Junior Level
|April 21, 2020 (Tuesday)
|09:00 – 16:00 (1 day)
|2015 CAPL Farmout and Royalty Procedure (2 day)
|April 22, 2020 (Wednesday)
|12:00 – 16:00
|Indian Oil & Gas Canada (afternoon)
|April 23, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Surface Rights Law (PSL) *New Instructor
|April 28, 2020 (Tuesday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Fundamentals of Surface Agreements (PSL)
|April 29, 2020 (Wednesday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Good Writing is Good Business
|May 7, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 12:00
|Acquisitions & Dispositions – Understanding Corporate Documents (Morning) *New Course
|May 12, 2020 (Tuesday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|A Practical Guide to Acquisitions and Divestments – Everything You Need to Know from A to D
|May 21, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Understanding the Surface World
|May 27, 2020 (Wednesday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Advanced Surface Rights (PSL)
|June 10, 2020 (Wednesday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|2017 CAPL Property Transfer Procedure
|June 11, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 12:00
|Acquisitions & Dispositions – Interpreting Economic Evaluations (Reserves 101) (Morning) *New Course
|October 7, 2020 (Wednesday)
|09:00 – 16:00 (1 day)
|Evaluation of Canadian Oil and Gas Properties for Landmen (2 Day)
|October 8, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|(PSL) Negotating Skills for Surface
|October 13, 2020 (Tuesday)
|09:00 – 12:00
|Royalty Agreements (morning)
|October 14, 2020 (Wednesday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|2015 CAPL Operating Procedure
|October 21, 2020 (Wednesday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Title Review & Due Diligence: A How To
|October 22, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Saskatchewan P&NG Regulations
|October 27, 2020 (Tuesday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Professional Ethics: Theory and Application
|October 29, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Freehold Mineral Lease
|November 4, 2020 (Wednesday)
|11:30 – 13:30
|A Refresher and Practical Guide to ROFR Issues Luncheon
|November 5, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Contract Administration *Revamped Course
|November 19, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Drilling and Production Operations
|November 26, 2020 (Thursday)
|09:00 – 16:00
|Overcoming The Five Dysfunctions of a Team