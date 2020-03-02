BOE Report

Upcoming CAPL Courses and Lunch & Learns

Here is the upcoming list of courses offered by CAPL. For more information, click on a course link below or visit landman.ca

March 3, 2020 (Tuesday)
11:30 – 13:30  Mineral Engagement Speaker Session 2 Presented by Gowlings
March 5, 2020 (Thursday)
10:00 – 12:00  Indigenous Consultation and Law (PSL) *New Course
March 12, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 12:00  Acquisitions & Dispositions – Technical & Operations (Morning) *New Course
March 19, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  Constructive Conflict Management (PSL®)
March 26, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  Professional Ethics: Theory and Application
April 8, 2020 (Wednesday)
11:30 – 13:30  Mineral Engagement Speaker Session 3 Presented by OWA’s Lars DePauw and CAPP’s Richard Wong
April 9, 2020 (Thursday)
9:00 – 12:00  Acquisitions & Dispositions – Deep Dive into Crown Royalties (Morning) *New Course
09:00 – 16:00  Conventional Agreements: Junior Level
April 21, 2020 (Tuesday)
09:00 – 16:00 (1 day)  2015 CAPL Farmout and Royalty Procedure (2 day)
April 22, 2020 (Wednesday)
12:00 – 16:00  Indian Oil & Gas Canada (afternoon)
April 23, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  Surface Rights Law (PSL) *New Instructor
April 28, 2020 (Tuesday)
09:00 – 16:00  Fundamentals of Surface Agreements (PSL)
April 29, 2020 (Wednesday)
09:00 – 16:00  Good Writing is Good Business
May 7, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 12:00  Acquisitions & Dispositions – Understanding Corporate Documents (Morning) *New Course
May 12, 2020 (Tuesday)
09:00 – 16:00  A Practical Guide to Acquisitions and Divestments – Everything You Need to Know from A to D
May 21, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  Understanding the Surface World
May 27, 2020 (Wednesday)
09:00 – 16:00  Advanced Surface Rights (PSL)
June 10, 2020 (Wednesday)
09:00 – 16:00  2017 CAPL Property Transfer Procedure
June 11, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 12:00  Acquisitions & Dispositions – Interpreting Economic Evaluations (Reserves 101) (Morning) *New Course
October 7, 2020 (Wednesday)
09:00 – 16:00 (1 day)  Evaluation of Canadian Oil and Gas Properties for Landmen (2 Day)
October 8, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  (PSL) Negotating Skills for Surface
October 13, 2020 (Tuesday)
09:00 – 12:00  Royalty Agreements (morning)
October 14, 2020 (Wednesday)
09:00 – 16:00  2015 CAPL Operating Procedure
October 21, 2020 (Wednesday)
09:00 – 16:00  Title Review & Due Diligence: A How To
October 22, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  Saskatchewan P&NG Regulations
October 27, 2020 (Tuesday)
09:00 – 16:00  Professional Ethics: Theory and Application
October 29, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  Freehold Mineral Lease
November 4, 2020 (Wednesday)
11:30 – 13:30  A Refresher and Practical Guide to ROFR Issues Luncheon
November 5, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  Contract Administration *Revamped Course
November 19, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  Drilling and Production Operations
November 26, 2020 (Thursday)
09:00 – 16:00  Overcoming The Five Dysfunctions of a Team
