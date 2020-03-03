Briko Energy Corp. Announces Director Appointment













Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2020) – Briko Energy Corp. (“Briko” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the appointment of David C. Anderson as a new member of the Board of Directors. Since 1993, Mr. Anderson has been the Chief Executive Officer of Winsome Capital Inc., a private venture capital firm. Mr. Anderson co-founded Dixie Energy Trust, Bison Resources and Outrider Resources and is currently the Executive Chairman of Ember Partners, a natural gas to power developer headquartered in Houston, Texas. Mr. Anderson's oil and gas industry and capital markets experience will supplement and strengthen Briko's existing Board of Directors as the Corporation considers future development plans on its extensive Alberta Foothills asset base.

About Briko Energy Corp.

Briko Energy Corp. is an Alberta Foothills Cardium light oil focused company with undeveloped land, crude oil and natural gas reserves and a production base with associated infrastructure. Corporate information can be found at: www.brikoenergy.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Briko Energy Corp.

1710 736 6th Ave. SW

Calgary, Alberta

T2P 3T7

(587) 392-6317

info@brikoenergy.com

John H. Van de Pol

President & CEO

Kim Benders

Vice President & CFO

