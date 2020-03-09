Inter Pipeline Announces March 2020 Cash Dividend

CALGARY, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX:IPL) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.1425 per share for March 2020. This dividend will be paid on or about April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 23, 2020. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.
Since inception, Inter Pipeline has distributed approximately $5.9 billion in cash payments to investors. Inter Pipeline’s objective is to provide investors with sustainable monthly cash dividends, with dividend growth upside tied to the development of Inter Pipeline’s portfolio of growth projects.
About Inter Pipeline Ltd.
Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com