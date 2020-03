March 10, 2020 –

Sweet Gas Production – U.S. based, Canadian company has an immediate need for in excess of 560 103 m3/day of dry, sweet gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Production can be split in minimum of 28 103 m3 tranches and tied in to a central gathering point.

Terms to be negotiated and willing to purchase operated properties or gas prior to a sales point.

Please contact info@grouseenergy.ca