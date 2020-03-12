Topaz Announces Executive Appointments and Declares its First Dividend

Mr. Marty Staples, currently Manager Land at Tourmaline Oil Corp. (“Tourmaline”), will be joining Topaz as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Staples will be joined by Ms. Cheree Stephenson as Topaz’s Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Both are expected to assume their new positions in April 2020. Additional Topaz management team and staffing hires will be made over the coming months in advance of the planned public liquidity event.
Marty Staples has over 18 years in the oil and gas industry in the areas of management, business development, exploration, land and evaluations. Mr. Staples has been intimately involved in the growth and development of Tourmaline since 2010, which includes the execution of numerous asset and corporate acquisitions. Prior thereto, Mr. Staples was Land Manager at Peloton Exploration Corp., a private oil and gas company in Western Canada. Mr. Staples has also held positions at both private and public companies. Mr. Staples holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary.
Cheree Stephenson has over 18 years in the oil and gas industry in the areas of Corporate Finance and Accounting. Most recently, Ms. Stephenson was instrumental in the start-up and growth of Petrus Resources Ltd. where she held the role of Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer for nine years. Prior thereto, she served as Controller at Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. after which she played an integral role in the start-up and growth of three private oil and gas companies. Ms. Stephenson is a Chartered Professional Accountant and obtained her professional designation through Ernst & Young LLP in an audit and assurance public practice role. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Topaz is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of the inaugural quarterly dividend of C$0.20/share, to be paid on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2020. This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.