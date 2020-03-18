Husky Energy Reports Results of Series 5 Preferred Share Conversion













CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy announces that 40,800 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series 5 (Series 5 Shares) were tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series 6 (Series 6 Shares). As a result, none of the Series 5 Shares will be converted into Series 6 Shares on March 31, 2020.

