Perpetual Energy Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Reserves

The reserves estimates contained in this news release represent gross reserves as at December 31, 2019 as estimated by McDaniel and Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) and are defined under National Instrument 51-101 as interest before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests. The recovery and reserves estimates of crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

To provide a single unit-of-production for analytical purposes, natural gas production and reserves volumes are converted mathematically to equivalent barrels of oil (boe), using the industry-accepted standard conversion of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf = 1 bbl). The 6:1 boe ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. It does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is not based on either energy content or current prices. While the boe ratio is useful for comparative measures and observing trends, it does not accurately reflect individual product values and might be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. As well, given that the value ratio, based on the current price of crude oil to natural gas, is significantly different from the 6:1 energy equivalency ratio, using a 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

This news release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, such as “finding and development” costs or “F&D” costs and “F&D recycle ratio”. These oil and gas metrics have been prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore, such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this news release to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate Perpetual’s performance, however, such measures are not reliable indicators of Perpetual’s future performance and future performance may not compare to Perpetual’s performance in previous periods and therefore, such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders and investors with measures to compare Perpetual’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

F&D costs are calculated on a per boe basis by dividing the aggregate of the change in future development capital (“FDC”) from the prior year for the particular reserve category and the costs incurred on development and exploration activities in the year by the change in reserves from the prior year for the reserve category. F&D costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per boe basis. The aggregate of the F&D costs incurred in the financial year and changes during that year in estimated FDC generally will not reflect total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year.

F&D recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the operating netback for the period by the F&D costs per boe for the particular reserve category.

The following abbreviations used in this news release have the meanings set forth below:

bbls barrels boe barrels of oil equivalent Mcf thousand cubic feet MMcf million cubic feet MMBtu million British Thermal Units GJ gigajoules

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information regarding Perpetual in this news release including management’s assessment of future plans and operations may constitute forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities laws. The forward looking information includes, without limitation, anticipated amounts and allocation of capital spending; statements pertaining to adjusted funds flow levels, statements regarding estimated production and timing thereof; statements pertaining to type curves being exceeded, forecast average production; completions and development activities; infrastructure expansion and construction; estimated FDC required to convert proved plus probable non-producing and undeveloped reserves to proved producing reserves; prospective oil and natural gas liquids production capability; projected realized natural gas prices and adjusted funds flow; estimated decommissioning obligations; commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; and commodity price management. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the forecasts and projections contained in the forward-looking information contained in this news release, which assumptions are based on management’s analysis of historical trends, experience, current conditions and expected future developments pertaining to Perpetual and the industry in which it operates as well as certain assumptions regarding the matters outlined above. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by Perpetual and described in the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of performance and is subject to a number of risks or uncertainties, including without limitation those described under “Risk Factors” in Perpetual’s Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 and those included in other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities which may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) and at Perpetual’s website ( www.perpetualenergyinc.com ). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Perpetual’s management at the time the information is released, and Perpetual disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains the terms “adjusted funds flow”, “adjusted funds flow per share”, “adjusted funds flow per boe”, “available liquidity”, “cash costs”, “net working capital deficiency (surplus)”, “net debt”, “net bank debt”, “net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio”, “operating netback”, “realized revenue” and “enterprise value” which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss) and net cash flows from operating activities as defined by GAAP, these terms are useful supplemental measures to evaluate operating performance. Users are cautioned however that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or net cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Perpetual’s performance and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measurements by other entities.

Adjusted funds flow: Management uses adjusted funds flow and adjusted funds flow per boe as key measures to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and meet its financial obligations. Adjusted funds flow is calculated based on cash flows from (used in) operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since Perpetual believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company’s operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. The Company has also deducted the change in gas over bitumen royalty financing from adjusted funds flow to present these payments net of gas over bitumen royalty credits received. These payments are indexed to gas over bitumen royalty credits and are recorded as a reduction to the Corporation’s gas over bitumen royalty financing obligation in accordance with IFRS. Additionally, the Company has excluded payment of restructuring costs associated with employee downsizing costs, which management considers to not be related to cash flow from operating activities.

Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average number of shares outstanding used in calculating net income (loss) per share. Adjusted funds flow is not intended to represent net cash flows from (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted funds flow per boe is calculated as adjusted funds flow divided by total production sold in the period.

Available Liquidity: Available Liquidity is defined as Perpetual’s reserve-based credit facility borrowing limit (the “Borrowing Limit”), plus the fair value of the Tourmaline Oil Corp. (“TOU”) share investment, less borrowings and letters of credit issued under the reserve-based credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) and the TOU share margin demand loan. Management uses available liquidity to assess the ability of the Company to finance capital expenditures and expenditures on decommissioning obligations, and to meet its financial obligations.

Cash costs: Cash costs are comprised of royalties, production and operating, transportation, general and administrative, and cash finance expense. Cash costs per boe is calculated by dividing cash costs by total production sold in the period. Management believes that cash costs assist management and investors in assessing Perpetual’s efficiency and overall cost structure.

Realized revenue: Realized revenue is the sum of realized natural gas revenue, realized oil revenue and realized natural gas liquids (“NGL”) revenue which includes realized gains (losses) on financial natural gas, crude oil, NGL and foreign exchange contracts but excludes any realized gains (losses) resulting from marketing contracts associated with the disposition of the shallow gas assets on October 1, 2016 (the “Shallow Gas Disposition”) to Sequoia Resources Corp. (“Sequoia”). Realized revenue, including foreign exchange and the market diversification contract, is used by management to calculate the Corporation’s net realized commodity prices, taking into account monthly settlements of financial crude oil and natural gas forward sales, collars, basis differentials, and forward foreign exchange sales. These contracts are put in place to protect Perpetual’s adjusted funds flow from potential volatility in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Any related realized gains or losses are considered part of the Corporation’s realized commodity price.

Operating netback: Operating netback is calculated by deducting royalties, production and operating expenses, and transportation costs from realized revenue. Operating netback is also calculated on a per boe basis using production sold for the period. Operating netback on a per boe basis can vary significantly for each of the Company’s operating areas. Perpetual considers operating netback to be an important performance measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices.

Net working capital deficiency (surplus): Net working capital deficiency (surplus) includes total current assets and current liabilities excluding short-term derivative assets and liabilities related to the Corporation’s risk management activities, TOU share investment, TOU share margin demand loan, revolving bank debt, current portion of gas over bitumen royalty financing, current portion of lease liabilities, and current portion of provisions.

Net bank debt, net debt and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio: Net bank debt is measured as current and long-term revolving bank debt including net working capital deficiency (surplus). Net debt includes the carrying value of net bank debt, the principal amount of the term loan, the principal amount of the TOU share margin demand loan and the principal amount of senior notes, reduced for the fair value of the TOU share investment. Net debt, net bank debt, and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are used by management to assess the Corporation’s overall debt position and borrowing capacity. Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Enterprise value: Enterprise value is equal to net debt plus the market value of issued equity, and is used by management to analyze leverage. Enterprise value is not intended to represent the total funds from equity and debt received by the Corporation upon issuance.

For additional reader advisories in regards to non-GAAP financial measures, including Perpetual’s method of calculation and reconciliation of these terms to their corresponding GAAP measures, see the section entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” within the Company’s MD&A filed on SEDAR.

