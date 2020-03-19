Jupiter Resources Requests Shareholders Attend AGM By Teleconference Only Given COVID-19 Concerns

CALGARY , March 19, 2020 /CNW/ – Jupiter Resources Ltd. and its affiliates (collectively, “Jupiter” or the “Company”) request that shareholders wishing to attend the annual general meeting of shareholders of Jupiter (the “AGM”), scheduled for 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET ) on April 1, 2020 , do so by teleconference only. Shareholders are asked not to attend the AGM in person.

The request of shareholders comes in response to the City of Calgary’s and the Province of Alberta’s declarations of a state of emergency and to support efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Instructions on how to attend the AGM by teleconference are provided in full detail in the “Important Notice Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders” which is available through the investor portal on the Company website.

For more information or if shareholders have any questions about the AGM and the processes outlined in the “Important Notice Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders”, contact Ryder McRitchie, Vice President, Capital Markets & Public Relations, by email at rmcritchie@jupiterresources.com or by phone at 1-587-747-2649.

