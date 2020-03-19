Leading Duvernay Producer Turns to Lateral Completions to Make PNP Completions More Efficient













Calgary, AB – Lateral Completions Inc (“Lateral”), an innovator in downhole tool technology for horizontal PNP completions, announced today that one of the largest oil producers in Alberta’s Duvernay Formation has integrated Laterals’ ‘Dissolva-Perf’ System (DP) to their completion.

The Patent-Pending DP Toe Initiation System allows the operator to stimulate the first stage without the need of pumping down wireline to perforate the first stage. This results in a huge time savings, and safer onsite operations for workers.

Previously, the DP System has been deployed successfully for multistage fracturing low pressure formations where Coiled Tubing Fracturing operations is dominant and for single stage Toe Initiations in North America, this is the first time it has been deployed to replicate the first stage of a PNP cluster.

“We’ve seen the interest grow tenfold as operators find most toe systems to be unreliable or very expensive for higher end equipment, so they often run toe ports in tandem to try and achieve a higher success rate. Too many times we see operators having to E-Coil perforate the toe. When you can eliminate the toe sleeve & replicate your first perforated cluster stage for less why wouldn’t you want to reap the benefits of this simple solution and increase your efficiency” said Curtis Swain, VP of Sales. “We are predicting that more operators will see the economic benefits of performing full tonnage frac operations on the toe stage, with reliable, low-cost, cluster-type benefits the DP System offers. Perhaps even moving to completing entire wellbores with diversion as it becomes a lot more economical versus conventional methods and the need to complete for less increases.”

Benefits of the DP Toe Initiation for producers include:

Eliminate the need for “toe preps” or first stage pump down operations.

Meet pressure testing requirements. Full pressure test to MACP, open at lower pressure

Full access to the formation

No reduction in proppant tonnage for the toe stage

Unlimited cluster sizing & entry hole configurations – Simulate PnP clusters

Time & AFE cost reduction

Benefits of the DP Single-Point Multistage for producers include:

Coil straddle packer stimulation

Overall reduction in AFE costs

Carbon & Environmental Footprint Reduction

Eliminate the logistics with “E-Coil perforating”

Reduces worker exposure for safety incidents

Decrease perforation erosion

Increase completion efficiency

How It Works

The Dissolva-Perf subs are deployed as an integral component of the casing string, between full joints, or pups to create the first stage cluster.

Utilizing dissolvable-based materials, the DP System can be customized to meet any wellbore condition. Through this customization, the system can be setup to dissolve in a pre-determined timeframe. Up until that time, the system can be pressure tested to the maximum allowable.

When choosing to run the DP system as your first stage of a PNP completion there is an option for the first stage to open first, so that a DFIT can be completed. The deployment options are endless.

Or when deployed as a pin point multistage system in place of “E-Coil perforating”, the intervals are predetermined. Since it’s ran as part of the casing string your well is ready to frac at any time after the predetermined dissolve time. This eliminates the need for added logistics to pre-peforate before deploying frac equipment greatly reducing time and costs associated.

About Lateral Completions

Lateral Completions Inc. (“Lateral”) is a downhole tool company focused on providing simple solutions through innovative designs and concepts. Lateral strives to bring low cost reliable products that focus on increasing efficiencies and decreasing the environmental impact of Oil & Gas operations .

For more information, please visit www.lateralcompletions.com