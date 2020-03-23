Petro Ninja announces free online access to WCSB data to help energy companies get back to business













Calgary, AB, Canada, March 23, 2020 – Calgary-based Petro Ninja announced today it is dropping the paywall for two months on the Professional and Enterprise versions of its map-based oil and gas data platform. Petro Ninja hopes that offering free access will help Canadian oil and gas professionals as they scramble to make strategic business decisions while working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our industry is facing an unprecedented challenge and we couldn’t just sit by without trying to help,” said Petro Ninja President Kevin McCormack. “The freefall of world oil prices alone would be enough to cause chaos for any Canadian oil and gas company. Couple that with the fact that entire teams are now confined to their homes in order to fight the spread of COVID-19, and it makes tackling the massive challenge of modelling and rebuilding business plans that much more difficult. Our cloud-based platform and comprehensive data is ideal for remote teams. Our industry is hurting and we wanted to do something to be of service.”

Petro Ninja is already used by more 10,000 professionals as a map-based research tool and source of public data. The company has always believed that public data should be just that – public. Not locked away behind complex, costly software that is only useful to a small subset of oil and gas technical people. The Petro Ninja platform makes public data easily accessible from either desktop or mobile devices, and a free user account provides access to all basic well details and production charts across the WCSB.

The upgraded Professional subscription normally runs $350 per month for each user and gives them full access to all data, over 10 million documents such as raster logs, reservoir and geological studies, and more. The Professional version also includes access to more than forty Power BI dashboards to analyze Canadian and US data. Users can also create well lists and export well data for further analysis in other tools like Excel, ValNav, and Mosaic.

The Enterprise subscription makes it possible for companies to set up a Team account through which team members from multiple locations can collaborate in a secure environment with shared lists, notes, photos, documents and more.

“In this evolving situation companies are facing some massive decisions,” added McCormack. “Decision-making requires data, it requires collaboration and secure sharing of information. Not every company is going to be equipped with the infrastructure and budget to be able to do this when their team members are all working remotely. For anyone who needs it, Petro Ninja is here and available for free for two months. No Citrix login or VPN required. We’re even offering a free training webinar every Wednesday at 10 am MST for the duration of the free use period, and additional support as needed.”

Individuals interested in signing up for a free two-month Professional subscription can do so by visiting www.petroninja.com/trial. Companies interested in setting up a Team account for secure online collaboration should email info@petroninja.com.