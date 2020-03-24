Canada oil sands worker tests negative for coronavirus













A worker who became ill while staying at a Canada oil sands work camp has tested negative for the new coronavirus, the camp’s operator Civeo Corp said on Tuesday.

The worker reported the negative test to Civeo , the Houston-based company’s spokesman, Regan Nielsen, said. The man who had been staying at Borealis Lodge went to hospital last week for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Civeo had initially described the case as “presumptive positive” before saying it was only a “possible” case.

Such camps are a common form of lodging for workers involved in oil production, construction or other trades at the oil sands near Fort McMurray, Alberta.