Statement by Minister Seamus O’Regan Following the Announcement by TC Energy of a Final Investment Decision for the Keystone XL Project

OTTAWA , March 31, 2020 /CNW/ – Today, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O’Regan , released this statement following the announcement by TC Energy of a final investment decision for the Keystone XL project:

“This is good news for our oil and gas industry. It comes at a time when the industry needs it. It means thousands of good, well-paying jobs for the highly-skilled workers the industry needs now and into the future.

“The Government of Canada has always been a strong supporter of Keystone XL. The project increases our market access – safely, responsibly, and sustainably — and fits within Canada’s climate plan.

“I commend the Government of Alberta on providing equity support and loan guarantees. These will help to ensure the success of the project.

“We know these extraordinary global conditions have given rise to extraordinary challenges for Canadian energy sector workers and their families. Still, Canada remains the best place to invest when it comes to responsible, sustainable resource development. Today’s announcement will bring about real benefits to our country’s economy, and continue to set the bar for strong safety and environmental practices.”