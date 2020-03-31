Unifor unable to accept the Co-op Refinery final offer

REGINA – After carefully analyzing the final offer tabled on March 30, 2020 by Co-op Refinery, the Unifor Local 594 Bargaining Committee is recommending the membership reject the offer when the forced final vote is conducted by the Saskatchewan Labour Board.

The Co-op’s latest final offer, their second in five days, includes new concessions not included in the Special Mediators’ report.

“We stand by the recommendations of Premier Scott Moe’s mediators,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. “The mediators’ recommendations were thoughtfully crafted and balanced. They represent the best path forward for both oil and gas workers and the company.”

On March 20, 2020, Local 594 members voted overwhelming to ratify the mediators’ recommendations to end the 117-day lockout.

