Inter Pipeline Announces Virtual Annual Meeting and First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

CALGARY – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) will announce its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results on May 7, 2020 . A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for May 8 at 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET ) for interested shareholders, analysts and media representatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 231-8191. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 15, 2020 by calling 1 (855) 859-2056. The code for the replay is 2981946.

Annual and Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Shareholders

Inter Pipeline will hold its virtual-only Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders via live audio webcast, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. MT (4:00 p.m. ET), in response to the serious impact of the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to the recent public health measures enacted by the Federal and Provincial Governments. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including beneficial shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholders, will be able to participate in the meeting, including voting on business properly brought before the meeting. Shareholders can vote by proxy in advance of the meeting as in prior years and online during the meeting. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may still participate in the meeting as guests. Guests will be able to listen to the meeting but will not be able to vote.

The meeting can be accessed at https://web.lumiagm.com/228709066. Detailed instructions for shareholders to participate in the meeting and a copy of the Virtual AGM User Guide are available at www.interpipeline.com.

A replay of the audio webcast of the shareholder meeting and first quarter 2020 conference call will be accessible on Inter Pipeline’s website at www.interpipeline.com.

