Trump says oil output cut could be more than 10 mln bbls













U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had spoken to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil output by about 10 million barrels, as the two countries signaled willingness to make a deal.

“Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!” Trump wrote.