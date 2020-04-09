Iron Horse Group Inc. recognised by Dene Tha’ First Nation













First Nation owned and operated project management company officially launches

High Level, AB – Headquartered in Bushe River, part of the Dene Tha’ First Nation, Iron Horse Group Inc. is a technology driven Project Management company focused on the environment and people. Iron Horse Group provides numerous solutions that range from the treatment and reuse of water for industry, application of chemistry and various technical resource services such as remediation.

“We are extremely proud and honoured to be recognized by the Dene Tha’ First Nation and look forward to providing products and services while supporting First Nations engagement in a way that reflects our identity as community members,” said Randy Danais, Chief Executive Officer, Iron Horse Group Inc. “We help companies ‘walk the walk’ and are in this for the long term. After projects are complete, our communities will continue to be there for generations, so we must take the time to build lasting relationships.”

The Dene Tha’ First Nation encourages and supports its Nation members that provide contracting services in oil and gas sectors, forestry, mining, right-of-way clearing, road building and any other goods and services that they may endeavour to be a part of in the northern region.

“We support hard-working and established members to work in all areas of the Dene Tha’ Traditional Territories, encouraging the use of local workforce and helping to enhance the northern Alberta economy,” said Chief James Ahnassay.

Iron Horse Group’s First Nation Relations model is built on stewarding strong relationships between landowners and industry, a vital component when it comes to the long-term sustainability of any partnership. From start to finish, time and energy will be put into every project to ensure a strong foundation for a successful relationship.

Services provided by Iron Horse Group Inc. are not limited to any one technology or product.

Project Management · Environmental – Testing, Wellsite Remediation · Staffing & Manpower · Pipeline Management – Integrity and Inline Inspections, Batch Programs and Monitoring · Road & Lease Construction & Maintenance · Forestry Projects – Mulching, Clearing, Slashing · Wellsite Operations, Monitoring & Inspections · Aboriginal Consultation · Aboriginal Relations Water Treatment · Flocculant (Coagulants and Polymers), Biocide, H2S Scavenger, Dispersant, EOR · Friction Reducer, Clay Control, Acid, Oxidation, Biocide, Filtration, H2S Scavenger, High Loading Membrane Plants for Recycling · High loading membrane plants, Filtration · Odour management products including stabilized chlorite · NSF Certified Water Treatment Products Including · Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hydroxide, Aluminum Chloride, Polyacrylamide Chemistry · H2S scavengers – traditional and environmentally friendly · Safe vessel entry and LEL removal · Degreasers and Cleaners · Paraffin inhibition and solvents · Disposal well clean outs and preventative maintenance · Oxidizing chemistry for odour and biological treatment · Beneficial Bacteria Technology · Specialty Non-Toxic Surface Cleaners · Consulting Services

Learn more about Iron Horse Group Inc., please visit www.ironhorsegrp.com

For interview requests, please use the contact information below.

Media Contact

Drew Scherban

Alchemy Communications

Ph: 403-472-6784

Email: drew@alchemycommunications.ca