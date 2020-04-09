Petrus Resources announces second quarter capital budget, executive appointment and annual general meeting update













CALGARY, Alberta – Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) announces its second quarter 2020 capital budget. With the current volatility in the price of Canadian light oil and natural gas, the Company believes that it is prudent to maintain a disciplined capital budget that is flexible from an operational and financial perspective. Petrus’ Board of Directors has approved a second quarter 2020 capital budget of $0.5 million, which provides for non-discretionary maintenance capital only. No drilling or completion activities are expected to take place in the second quarter. Petrus’ first quarter capital spending has been completed with the drilling and completion of 2 (2.0 net) Cardium oil wells. The wells are on production at restricted production rates given the current low commodity price environment.

Petrus is committed to maintaining its financial flexibility and the Company intends to determine subsequent quarter capital spending as the year progresses. For the second half of 2020 we believe we have significant optionality in the number, the commodity composition and the location of drilling opportunities. Petrus is focused on designing its 2020 capital plan to invest capital systematically each quarter within funds flow, permitting excess funds each quarter to reduce debt.

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

Petrus is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Graham as the Company’s Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Graham has over 20 years’ experience in the energy investment industry and has significant experience with debt and equity financings, mergers, acquisitions and valuations in the Canadian energy sector. Mr. Graham is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Corporation currently intends to hold its Annual General Meeting (“Meeting”) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (Calgary time). Due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Alberta in response thereto, and out of concern for the wellbeing of all participants, access to the Meeting may be limited. The Company does not plan to have a formal presentation at the conclusion of the Meeting. We encourage all shareholders and proxyholders not to attend the meeting in person, particularly if they are experiencing any of the described COVID-19 symptoms. Shareholders and guests can listen to the Meeting via teleconference at 1-888-433-2192 (participant code 6841494) however shareholders and proxyholders will not be able to vote their shares via teleconference. We encourage all shareholders to submit their proxies in advance of the Meeting.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.