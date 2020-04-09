Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces Change to Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on April 22, 2020

CALGARY – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) (TSX: WCP) announces that its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ( Calgary time) at the Calgary Petroleum Club will be changed to a virtual meeting to be held at the same time and on the same date.

As the City of Calgary and the Province of Alberta have declared a state of public health emergency, and to support efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, Whitecap has made the decision to change its in person annual and special meeting to a virtual format. We believe hosting a virtual meeting in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the best interests of all stakeholders and the broader community. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual and special meeting in person.

The virtual meeting will be conducted via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/277088761 commencing at 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on April 22, 2020. Shareholders will have an opportunity to participate at the annual and special meeting online regardless of their geographic location. Below is some additional information on attending the virtual meeting. Further details will be provided on our website at www.wcap.ca.

Registered shareholders will be able to login to the virtual meeting using their 12-digit control number found on their form of proxy.

Duly appointed proxy holders, including beneficial shareholders that have appointed themselves as proxy, or registered shareholders unable to locate their control number should send an email to Whitecap@odysseytrust.com to request their login credentials no later than 9:00 am (Calgary time) on April 21, 2020.

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may still attend and ask questions at the virtual meeting without voting by clicking I am a guest during the login step.

Participate in the virtual meeting:

https://web.lumiagm.com/277088761 in your web browser

Password: whitecap2020 (case sensitive)

(case sensitive) If you have voting rights, select “Login” and follow the instructions

If you do not have voting rights, select “Guest” and fill in the form

We recommend that you log in to the webcast at least fifteen minutes before the time of the virtual meeting.

Whitecap encourages all shareholders to participate in the virtual annual and special meeting. If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, we encourage you to complete the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously mailed to you and return it within the timeframes indicated on such forms so that your vote is counted at the virtual meeting.

Please note that in light of the rapidly evolving environment related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ability to hold a virtual meeting as planned could be compromised. Should Whitecap be required to alter its plans regarding the virtual meeting, leading to a cancellation or postponement, the details of any such change would be communicated via press release and made available at the Company’s website at www.wcap.ca.

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders. Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca.