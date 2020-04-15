Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Board Member and Provides Information Regarding Annual Meeting of Shareholders













Calgary, Alberta – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE) (“Tamarack” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Marnie Smith to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective April 3, 2020. In addition, the Company provides information regarding its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) in response to public health and safety advisories regarding COVID-19.

Board of Directors Appointment

Tamarack is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Marnie Smith to its Board of Directors. Ms. Smith is a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, where she is a member of the Global Industrial Market, Global Financial Services and North American Board practice groups since September 2017. Prior thereto, she served as Managing Director & Head of Canadian Energy at Macquarie Group, practicing in the upstream, midstream and energy services sectors since January 2004, including working closely with and advising Tamarack’s management team and the Board. Ms. Smith brings extensive experience working with North American and global energy companies’ executives and boards through the delivery of strategic and M&A advice; financing solutions; corporate and asset valuation; and transaction evaluation, execution and negotiations.

Ms. Smith is actively involved in the community and supports several organizations including STARS, where she joined the Board of Directors in 2019, UNICEF and Women in Capital Markets, where she is the Co-Chair of the Calgary chapter. In addition, she recently co-founded AXIS Connect, a not-for-profit entity established to act as a central hub for more than 60 non-profit organizations focused on women in business in Calgary and recently launched the Calgary Influential Women in Business Awards. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) and a Bachelor of Arts, International Relations (Distinction) from the University of Calgary, as well as a Master of Finance from INSEAD. Following the Meeting, it is expected that Ms. Smith will serve as a member of the Board’s audit committee and the corporate governance & compensation committee.

Annual General & Special Meeting Information

Tamarack’s Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time). In light of rapidly evolving circumstances and guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held solely by remote communication through a real-time audio feed accessible via the following webcast link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10610. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy prior to the Meeting as in-person voting will not be available. Options for voting have been described within the management information circular and proxy materials related to the Meeting, which will be mailed to shareholders, have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted to the Company’s website.

Tamarack continues to closely monitor COVID-19 outbreak developments and reserves the right to take any additional precautionary measures it deems appropriate related to the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to visit the Company’s website one week prior to the Meeting for the most current information.

Tamarack also confirms its first quarter 2020 results are expected to be released after market on May 12, 2020.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to long-term growth and the identification, evaluation and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Tamarack’s strategic direction is focused on two key principles: (i) targeting repeatable and relatively predictable plays that provide long-life reserves; and (ii) using a rigorous, proven modeling process to carefully manage risk and identify opportunities. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily in the Cardium and Viking fairways in Alberta that are economic over a range of oil and natural gas prices. With this type of portfolio and an experienced and committed management team, Tamarack intends to continue delivering on its strategy to maximize shareholder returns while managing its balance sheet.