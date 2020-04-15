The newest (and best) way to manage asset connectivity













As part of our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with the best data and tools to make effective operational decisions, GDM Pipelines is pleased to let you know about the release of Connectivity Manager…the latest addition to Converge!

Converge Connectivity Manager is the simplest, most cost-effective connectivity solution on the market. Using a simple drag-and-drop interface, you can easily create system diagrams that represent your entire network of assets.

With it, you can…

Speed up diagram creation using Network Suggestions

Easily identify when assets are not connected to ensure diagrams are complete

Include 3 rd party assets in diagrams for a complete picture of your network

party assets in diagrams for a complete picture of your network Add elements such as pig launchers and receivers, tie in points, tanks and trucks to your system diagrams

Save, share and print your system diagrams

In these challenging times, we recognize that every penny counts. That’s why, in addition to including this new functionality in Converge at no extra cost, we are also offering special introductory discounts so you can take advantage of all that Converge has to offer.

We would love to show you everything Converge can do!

Contact Brent at brent.barkhouse@gdmpipelines.com or 587-439-2466 today to set up a demo and discuss how you can leverage Converge and its powerful analytics to help streamline your operational decision making.