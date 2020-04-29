Navigating through the application waters for federal grant program













Last week the Federal government announced the eagerly awaited Site Rehabilitation Program. This program will provide grants directly to oilfield service contractors and not licensees, who may apply for and receive grants to complete well, pipeline, and oil and gas site closures, abandonments, and reclamation work on currently inactive well sites.

There are still several unanswered questions about the program and the application process which is set to open on May 1st. What we know with certainty is that ELM Inc. is expertly equipped to partner with you in accessing and executing under this program. ELM has extensive experience in the role of prime contractor in completing work of the nature covered under the Site Rehabilitation Program. Our team of experts has worked together on numerous simple and technically complex abandonment, decommissioning and remediation projects for over 25 years. ELM works with senior management to plan and execute on programs in the most cost-effective manner, functioning as an extension of their in-house operations team.

The government’s proposal of having the service providers complete the application process may seem overwhelming for a producer given the short timelines and number of individual services involved in each project. ELM can help you make the most of the available grant dollars by creating a tailored plan for managing your liabilities, putting together the programs and submitting your government funding applications. ELM will also work with management to execute the work with our service providers who are locally sourced in the communities where jobs are most needed.

Producers or licensees will benefit from working with ELM by entering one contract with ELM as Prime instead of 8-12 contracts with individual service providers that might be necessary to complete a program on one site and who may not qualify for the grant in a timely fashion ELM will look after the hiring and vetting of all the other service providers, using our experience, proprietary systems, and established processes as our guide. Our team of seasoned project managers will keep you informed throughout the life of the project in order to ensure successful implementation. As Prime Contractor, ELM’s safety procedures and policies, including our Covid-19 Preparedness Plan, will govern all work being completed, supporting safe execution of the projects and giving you peace of mind.

Please call us at 587-392-4001 for more information on how we can support your efforts, and successfully position you to benefit from the Federal Grant Programs, while ensuring we put Albertans back to work.