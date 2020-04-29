Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY – Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2020 each of the ten nominees were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Lorenzo Donadeo 40,800,761 96.67% 1,405,270 3.33% Larry J. Macdonald 39,447,319 93.44% 2,770,515 6.56% Carin A. Knickel 40,361,411 95.60% 1,856,423 4.40% Stephen P. Larke 40,005,735 94.76% 2,212,099 5.24% Loren M. Leiker 40,942,072 96.98% 1,275,762 3.02% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 41,002,675 97.12% 1,215,159 2.88% Anthony Marino 40,764,572 96.56% 1,453,262 3.44% Robert Michaleski 40,258,838 95.36% 1,958,996 4.64% William B. Roby 40,964,247 97.03% 1,253,587 2.97% Catherine L. Williams 40,365,461 95.61% 1,852,373 4.39%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

An archive webcast of the annual meeting of shareholders and presentation by Anthony Marino, President & CEO, that provides a business overview and an update on recent developments, is available on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by moderate organic production growth and value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion is targeting growth in production primarily through the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas semi-conventional resource plays in Canada and the United States, the exploration and development of high impact natural gas opportunities in the Netherlands and Germany, and through oil drilling and workover programs in France and Australia. Vermilion holds a 20% working interest in the Corrib gas field in Ireland.

Vermilion’s priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized as a top decile performer amongst Canadian publicly listed companies in governance practices, as a Climate Leadership level (A-) performer by the CDP, and a Best Workplace in the Great Place to Work® Institute’s annual rankings in Canada, the Netherlands and Germany. In addition, Vermilion emphasizes strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Employees and directors hold approximately 5% of our fully diluted shares, are committed to consistently delivering superior rewards for all stakeholders, and have delivered over 20 years of market outperformance. Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.