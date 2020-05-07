ELM Inc. your turnkey contractor for the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (ASRP)













ELM Inc. is uniquely positioned to help energy companies wishing to apply to the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (ASRP). We are the industry-leading Canadian service company, offering single source environmental liability management services in the areas of well abandonment, surface equipment & pipeline decommissioning, remediation & reclamation.

With over 30 years of direct field execution and program management experience, ELM leads with a highly technical team, seasoned leadership, who have been safely delivering tailored liability solutions to our clients. We have completed well over 3,300 well abandonments and over 4,000 pipeline abandonments along with over 2,000 wellsite decommissioning projects.

ELM has extensive experience working as Prime Contractor on turnkey well abandonments, pipeline and facility decommissioning and reclamation and remediation projects, taking full control of safety, planning, and oversight of operations and personnel.

We can prepare and submit all your ASRP applications, hire and vet new subcontractors or draw upon our qualified subcontractors and then manage the field work that will follow. If you have already had your field services apply directly to the ASRP for funding, but need some help with well abandonment programming, overall project planning and /or project management, we can assist you with all or any of those activities as well.

For further information regarding ELM’s expertise in completing closure activities identical to those that the ASRP is targeting, please call 587-392-4001 or go to www.elminc.ca for more information.