Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Corporation”) (TSX & NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held Thursday, May 7, 2020. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 31, 2020 (the “Circular”).

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following ten nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Judith D. Buie 113,363,809 99.15% 967,434 0.85% Karen E. Clarke-Whistler 113,304,000 99.10% 1,027,243 0.90% Michael R. Culbert 113,281,637 99.08% 1,049,606 0.92% Ian C. Dundas 113,356,112 99.15% 975,131 0.85% Hillary A. Foulkes 111,577,183 97.59% 2,754,060 2.41% Robert B. Hodgins 103,140,839 90.21% 11,190,404 9.79% Susan M. MacKenzie 112,785,472 98.65% 1,545,771 1.35% Elliott Pew 113,376,977 99.17% 954,266 0.83% Jeffrey W. Sheets 113,343,136 99.14% 988,107 0.86% Sheldon B. Steeves 113,388,891 99.18% 942,352 0.82%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 141,913,351 99.39% 876,003 0.61%

3. Approval of the Amendment to the Share Award Incentive Plan (SAIP)

Shareholders voted to approve the amendment to the SAIP, as described in the Circular;

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 107,495,768 94.02% 6,835,464 5.98%

4. Approval of Unallocated Share Awards under the Share Award Incentive Plan

Shareholders voted to approve the unallocated RSU and PSU awards under its SAIP, as described in the Circular;

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 107,602,375 94.11% 6,728,862 5.89%

5. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus’ approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 109,060,985 95.39% 5,270,251 4.61%

About Us

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.

Ian C. Dundas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Enerplus Corporation

SOURCE Enerplus Corporation