Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Corporation”) (TSX & NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held Thursday, May 7, 2020. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 31, 2020 (the “Circular”).
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following ten nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
Judith D. Buie
|
113,363,809
|
99.15%
|
967,434
|
0.85%
|
Karen E. Clarke-Whistler
|
113,304,000
|
99.10%
|
1,027,243
|
0.90%
|
Michael R. Culbert
|
113,281,637
|
99.08%
|
1,049,606
|
0.92%
|
Ian C. Dundas
|
113,356,112
|
99.15%
|
975,131
|
0.85%
|
Hillary A. Foulkes
|
111,577,183
|
97.59%
|
2,754,060
|
2.41%
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
103,140,839
|
90.21%
|
11,190,404
|
9.79%
|
Susan M. MacKenzie
|
112,785,472
|
98.65%
|
1,545,771
|
1.35%
|
Elliott Pew
|
113,376,977
|
99.17%
|
954,266
|
0.83%
|
Jeffrey W. Sheets
|
113,343,136
|
99.14%
|
988,107
|
0.86%
|
Sheldon B. Steeves
|
113,388,891
|
99.18%
|
942,352
|
0.82%
2. Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
141,913,351
|
99.39%
|
876,003
|
0.61%
3. Approval of the Amendment to the Share Award Incentive Plan (SAIP)
Shareholders voted to approve the amendment to the SAIP, as described in the Circular;
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
107,495,768
|
94.02%
|
6,835,464
|
5.98%
4. Approval of Unallocated Share Awards under the Share Award Incentive Plan
Shareholders voted to approve the unallocated RSU and PSU awards under its SAIP, as described in the Circular;
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
107,602,375
|
94.11%
|
6,728,862
|
5.89%
5. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus’ approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
109,060,985
|
95.39%
|
5,270,251
|
4.61%
About Us
Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.
Ian C. Dundas
President & Chief Executive Officer
Enerplus Corporation
