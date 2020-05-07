BOE Report

Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Corporation”) (TSX & NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held Thursday, May 7, 2020.  Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 31, 2020 (the “Circular”).

1.     Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following ten nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Name of Nominee 

Votes For 

Percent 

Votes Withheld 

Percent 

Judith D. Buie

113,363,809

99.15%

967,434

0.85%

Karen E. Clarke-Whistler

113,304,000

99.10%

1,027,243

0.90%

Michael R. Culbert

113,281,637

99.08%

1,049,606

0.92%

Ian C. Dundas

113,356,112

99.15%

975,131

0.85%

Hillary A. Foulkes

111,577,183

97.59%

2,754,060

2.41%

Robert B. Hodgins

103,140,839

90.21%

11,190,404

9.79%

Susan M. MacKenzie

112,785,472

98.65%

1,545,771

1.35%

Elliott Pew

113,376,977

99.17%

954,266

0.83%

Jeffrey W. Sheets

113,343,136

99.14%

988,107

0.86%

Sheldon B. Steeves

113,388,891

99.18%

942,352

0.82%

2.     Appointment of Auditors 

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:

Votes For 

Percent 

Votes Withheld

Percent 

141,913,351

99.39%

876,003

0.61%

3.     Approval of the Amendment to the Share Award Incentive Plan (SAIP)

Shareholders voted to approve the amendment to the SAIP, as described in the Circular;

Votes For 

Percent 

Votes Against

Percent 

107,495,768

94.02%

6,835,464

5.98%

4.     Approval of Unallocated Share Awards under the Share Award Incentive Plan

Shareholders voted to approve the unallocated RSU and PSU awards under its SAIP, as described in the Circular;

Votes For 

Percent 

Votes Against

Percent 

107,602,375

94.11%

6,728,862

5.89%

5.     Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus’ approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:

Votes For 

Percent 

Votes Against

Percent 

109,060,985

95.39%

5,270,251

4.61%

About Us
Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.

Ian C. Dundas
President & Chief Executive Officer
Enerplus Corporation

