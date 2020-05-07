BOE Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. announces annual general meeting results

CALGARY – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount”) (TSX – “POU”) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

James Riddell

101,524,772

99.79

209,482

0.21

James Bell

101,192,157

99.47

542,097

0.53

Wilfred Gobert

101,321,865

99.59

412,389

0.41

John Gorman

100,960,197

99.24

774,057

0.76

Dirk Jungé

101,172,088

99.45

562,166

0.55

Robert MacDonald

101,337,630

99.61

396,624

0.39

Keith MacLeod

101,345,347

99.62

388,907

0.38

Susan Riddell Rose

100,860,709

99.14

873,545

0.86

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Paramount was also approved at the meeting.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s Class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

